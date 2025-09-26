Out and About: Bees, persistence, and air movement

“A ship in harbor is safe, but that’s not what ships are built for.” -John A. Shedd

Some bees can fly as fast as 15 miles per hour, depending on their species and wing shape. Weather and wind can also speed them up or slow them down. Their quick flights help them gather food more efficiently.

In the quiet village of Sinchon, South Korea, one grandmother’s persistence turned her into a national symbol of determination. Cha Sa-soon spent years taking the written driver’s test, refusing to give up even after 960 tries. Her goal wasn’t fame or fortune; she simply wanted to drive her grandchildren to the zoo without waiting lonely hours for a bus. Each day she studied road rules with fierce determination, gradually memorizing questions she didn’t always fully understand. In the end, her resilience paid off, earning her not only a license but a car, national attention, and the admiration of strangers. Her story shows that sometimes the longest journeys make for the most unforgettable victories in life.

Anyone who has ever dealt with a stubborn stain knows the frustration of trying to remove it. Fortunately, there are a few tricks that can help to make the process a little easier. One unexpected tool that you can use to remove stains is an old toothbrush. The firm bristles are perfect for scrubbing away dirt and grime, and they can be especially effective in hard-to-reach areas.

To use a toothbrush, wet the bristles and gently scrub the affected area. Once the stain is gone, rinse the area with water and allow it to air dry. Most of the time, the toothbrush will do the trick, however, you may need to follow up with a laundry pre-treatment or spot cleaner for tough stains. Even the most stubborn stains can vanish with elbow grease and the right tools. It’s probably recommended to throw away the toothbrush after it has served its purpose.

We are not using our air conditioning as much as we were a month ago. As the months cool down, it has become more economical to just leave a few windows open. This is especially true for the bedroom, when you’re trying to get a good night’s sleep. Perhaps your bedroom doesn’t have a window that can be opened, if you’re lucky, you might have a ceiling fan or another portable fan that you can use. A fan will help circulate the cool air and make the room feel more comfortable. A fan will help evaporate the sweat on your skin. If there’s no air movement, that evaporation happens very slowly, and you don’t feel as comfortable. So a fan can make a room feel cooler even if the temperature hasn’t changed. Growing up, our home didn’t have air conditioning, so we made use of a window fan. We used a sheet to cover us, so the cooled air didn’t blow directly on us, plus the sheet protected us in case the boogyman showed up.

Babies can see colors from an early age, but not a vividly as adults. Red is typically the first color they notice, with their ability to see other colors and details improving gradually over the first few weeks.

T.J. and Molly from Mr. B’s restaurant in Three Rivers will host a fundraiser for the American Legion Post on Saturday, October 11, from 5 to 7 PM. The menu will feature hamburger and cheeseburger baskets, with pop, water, or coffee. Hamburger baskets will sell for $12 and cheeseburger baskets will be available for $13. This fundraiser will help the Legion procure a much-needed air conditioning unit. The Legion is located at 59990 South Main Street in Three Rivers. Everyone is invited to come out and support YOUR American Legion.

