Soccer Roundup Sturgis defeats Paw Paw, loses close match to Mason

STURGIS — The Sturgis varsity soccer team hosted Paw Paw this week, and sent the Red Wolves home with a 5-1 loss.

Giared Lopez had the hat trick, netting three goals, while teammate Osiel Magana came up with two. Adrian Correa notched one assist in the win. Paw Paw came in ranked No. 9 in Division 3, and with the victory, the Trojans improve to 6-5 overall, 3-1 in the Wolverine Conference.

The Sturgis varsity soccer team took on No. 10 ranked Mason last week, and came up short, losing 2-1 to the host Bulldogs. Giared Lopez scored the lone Trojan goal.

TR shut out by Coldwater, loses to Niles

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ boys’ soccer team took two games on the chin this past week, losing by an 8-0 mercy rule score against Coldwater Saturday, and losing 6-2 to Niles Monday.

No stats were reported in the game against Coldwater. Against Niles, Carter Rice and Hunter Myers scored the goals for the Wildcats. Myers’ was assisted by Braiden Bowers.

Constantine mercied by Hackett

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s boys’ soccer team was mercy-ruled by Hackett Catholic Central Tuesday by a final of 8-0.

No stats were reported for the match.