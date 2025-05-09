Out and About: Colors of spring, Real ID, and travel essentials

“Your success and happiness lies in you.” -Helen Keller

Welcome to the month of May. The April showers definitely did bring May flowers. If you have left the house and ventured out to the countryside, you can surely see the colors of Spring. It seems as though overnight, Mother Nature turned up the green, white and purple. Sunday afternoons were made for rides out to the countryside with the family. Top off the venture out with a stop at the local ice cream shop. To Heck with the calories, treat the taste buds to a tasty banana split. Your mental health deserves it.

Travel season is quickly approaching, so I’d like to remind you of a few things, especially if air travel is in the near future. Starting May 7, you will need a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or other acceptable identification to fly domestically. Obtaining a Real ID can take time, so plan out as far as possible. If international travel might be in your plans, the U.S. Department of State is launching a new online passport renewal system for eligible applicants. Check its website to see if you qualify. Be aware that many countries require your passport to be valid for at least six months beyond your planned departure date. As of yet, Canada is not our fifty-first state.

Besides a change of clothing, there are a couple other travel essentials. Concerning your medications and health records, you should pack all necessary medications in your carry-on baggage, along with documentation of any pre-existing health conditions. It’s hard to find anyone without a cell phone these days. If traveling internationally, ensure your cell phone will work internationally so you can easily contact assistance if needed. This is crucial for staying informed about weather updates and staying connected with loved ones.

Attention all veterans! You are all cordially invited to a luncheon in your honor on Tuesday, May 13. The luncheon will be held at the Marcellus VFW Post 4054, 53550 M-40 Highway, south of Marcellus. There will be a short program beginning at 11:30 AM, with lunch being served in your honor at Noon. This free event is hosted and planned by the Abiel Fellows DAR Society in honor of Armed Services Day. Make sure to mark your calendars now and come enjoy fellowship and recognition of your service with the Daughters of the American Revolution, Three Rivers Chapter. Should you have any questions, please phone (269)506-3265. It is requested that you RSVP by calling the same phone number. Thank you for your service and we look forward to seeing you on May 13.

Here are Seven Facts About Kissing:

Holding hands while kissing can reduce blood pressure.

The average kiss lasts 13 seconds.

Kissing for one minute burns 26 calories.

Kissing can help your body to be resistant to allergies.

Kissing your partner makes you spiritually closer to them.

One single kiss requires the use of multiple muscles.

Daily kisses keep your teeth healthy.

“Kissing spreads germs. Germs are hated, so kiss me anyway, I’ve been vaccinated.” -Dr. Norm

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.