Out and About: Comebacks, Mother’s Day and grandparents

I’ve never been very good with quick comebacks, when someone says something rude. There isn’t an overabundance of kindness in our world these days. Being nice to one another is something we can all improve on. Here are some comebacks you might want to try the next time someone is rude to you:

“You’re such a loser.” – Thanks for the feedback. I’ll file it where it belongs.

“You’re ugly.” – Beauty fades. Class doesn’t.

“Nobody wants you here.” – Good thing I go where I’m needed, not wanted.

“You’re so stupid.” – I’ll take intelligence over arrogance any day.

“You’re a failure.” – Failure is just a step. I’m still climbing.

“You’ll never be successful.” – Luckily, your opinion isn’t part of the plan.

Last Sunday was Mother’s Day. If your mother is still alive, and you did something special for her, I applaud you. If your mother has passed, please accept my condolences. It’s scary to think that one day we’re going to have to live without our mother or father, or sister or brother, or husband or wife. On that one day we’re going to have to walk this earth without our best friend by our side, or them without us. Appreciate your loved ones while you can, because none of us are going to be here forever. Now is the time to tell those closest to you how you truly feel about them. If you love them, let them know. If you’re “in love” with them, appreciate them every day and don’t take them for granted. Too many people leave for work in the morning without thinking that they may not return home at the end of the day. Your parting words in the morning should be, “I love you. Have a safe day and be careful.”

Here are eight things to remember when going through tough times:

Everything can and will change.

You’ve overcome challenges before.

It’s a learning experience before.

Not getting what you want can be a blessing.

Allow yourself to have some fun.

Being kind to yourself is the best medicine.

Other people’s negativity isn’t worth worrying about.

There is always, always, always something to be thankful for.

I never knew my Grandfather, because he passed away when I was two years old. I do remember both of my Grandmothers. I always called my Grandmothers “Gramma”. The term “Nana” wasn’t invited yet. My one grandmother lived in Elkhart, Indiana. She wore orthopedic shoes, wore her hair in some sort of bun, wore a dress with an apron attached. She always had at least two hankies in her pockets. She lived to be around 96 and she was fun to be with. I don’t believe she ever owned a television, but she did have a radio in the dining room, and I’m pretty sure she enjoyed listening to Arthur Godfrey in the mornings.

Here are some interesting quotes worth remembering:

"Grandmas are moms with lots of frosting." – author unknown

“What a bargain grandchildren are! I give them my loose change, and they give me a million dollars’ worth of pleasure.” – Gene Perret

“Grandmothers are just antique little girls.” – author unknown

“When grandparents enter the door, discipline flies out the window.” – Ogden Nash

