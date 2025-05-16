Construction moving ahead for amphitheater

COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON

Brussee/Brady owner Tom Brady gives the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority Board an update on the progress of construction of the new downtown amphitheater during the DDA’s May 1 meeting.

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — Construction of the new amphitheater in Three Rivers has been going well so far, albeit with one early hiccup, according to an update from Brussee/Brady owner Tom Brady at the Thursday, May 1 Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority meeting.

Brady gave the update to DDA board member during the public comment section of the meeting, stating that after ground was broken in late March, there has been plenty of work already completed at the construction site of the $1.46 million project.

The amphitheater is expected to be 40 feet by 50 feet and located east of Joshua Drive behind the east parking lot downtown, with lawn seating for 500 people, ADA parking, bathrooms, crosswalks, and storm water basins on each side of the stage to be constructed as part of the project. The structure is also slated to be just outside of the 100-year flood plain area near the river.

While construction has been moving forward, Brady said there was a slight change in plan in what would be worked on first due to a couple of factors.

“We wanted to start with the amphitheater first, and then do the restrooms, but there was a problem with layouts, so we bounced up to the restroom, did the footings for that, and while we did the walls for the restroom, we did the footings for the amphitheater,” Brady said.

In addition, Brady said there has been work on the storm drain, the parking lot, and the sidewalk down to the amphitheater, plus they have gotten temporary power for the project and a note to “not cut streets around the Water Festival.” Overall, despite it being just a little bit slow in some aspects, such as contract approvals, Brady said he’s pleased with how things are progressing.

“Knock on wood, I’m pleased with my crew, I’m pleased with the progress, I’m pleased with the reports,” Brady said. “I see people down there with their kids coming down and pointing out work saying, look at this stuff, this is exciting, so I hope everyone’s pleased with it, because I know I am.”

He later stated he does not expect the built amphitheater to arrive until mid-July, although he is attempting to have that timeline moved up.

Brady was later asked by board members about temporary lighting for the project, due to Brady having mentioned being worried about tools going missing from the job site. He responded it would be something to look into.

In other business…

The board approved a façade grant for 15 and 17 N. Main St. for $4,000 each, for a total of $8,000.

The board received an update on the Whitehouse Building on South Main Street from City Manager Joe Bippus, saying that Eckert Wardell has been hired by Clark Logic to begin “high-level planning” on renovating the building into a mixed-use space.

The board received an update on grants from city grant writer Jean Thompson, who said a recent T-Mobile grant application sent in last quarter was rejected, due to an insufficient number of letters of support and a lack of quotes for work. She also noted that they will be going for an equipment grant for the amphitheater, which is due by June 30.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.