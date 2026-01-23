Out and About: Dogs, Icebreaker, and winning at life

“Where liberty is, there is my country.” ~ Benjamin Franklin

Strange but true facts about dogs:

Dogs can smell your emotions.

A dog’s noseprint is as unique as a human fingerprint.

Dogs can hear four times farther than humans.

Dogs have a “sixth sense” for natural disasters.

Dogs can smell human stress hormones.

Dogs can hear earthquakes before they happen.

Dogs can recognize images on TV screens.

Dogs enjoy music and have genre preferences.

Not all dogs love swimming.

It’s not too early to mark your calendar and make plans for “Ice Breaker 2026”. This will be the 24th Annual Ice Breaker put on by the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce and it happens next month on Saturday, Feb. 21. The venue is the Armstrong Recreation Hall, 1015 Maple St. in Three Rivers and is open to the public.

This is a Silent Auction Fundraiser. The doors open at 6 PM, and the first bidding table will close at 7 p.m. The cost is $20/person in advance and if you wait to pay at the door, the cost is $30/person. This includes food and beverages.

For advance tickets, you may call the Chamber office at (269) 278-8193, or visit their website at trchamber.com.

Six signs you’re winning at Life

You don’t force connections; you let them happen, or let them go.

Your idea of a good time has become more peaceful.

You can disagree with someone and still respect them.

You understand that your own happiness is your responsibility.

You enjoy your own company.

