Al the Albion Squirrel’s creator Aiden Wade celebrates five years

Al the Albion Squirrel stands with his creator Aiden Wade at the 5th Anniversary party celebrating 5 years of being published in The Recorder. The gentleman helping to bring Al to life is very strict about keeping his identity a secret and wants nothing to be taken away from Al.

Al the Albion Squirrel stands with his costume creator, Susan Heisler at the 5th Anniversary celebration of his comic strip in the Recorder.

Albion resident Juanita Kidder-Solis enjoys reading Al the Albion Squirrel in The Recorder and takes pride that a local resident has been able to fulfill his dream of having a positive comic strip published.

Albion resident Rob Reed shares an article on the history and future of cartooning with Aiden Wade at the 5th Anniversary celebration of Al the Albion Squirrel at Stirling Books & Brew.

By SYLVIA BENAVIDEZ

Contributing Writer

The comic strip Al the Albion Squirrel made its debut twice a month in The Recorder five years ago and a hundred strips later, is still being read in both The Recorder and the Morning Star. The strip has its own comic book, fan merchandise, and life-sized mascot who appears at parades and festivals in downtown Albion. On Sunday, Jan. 11, Al’s creator, Aiden Wade celebrated the fifth year with an anniversary party at Stirling Books & Brew. Wade’s comic company, Small Comics, Inc. hosted the event.

With a smile that nearly covers his whole face and a big bushy black tail nearly as tall as he is, Al the Albion Squirrel shares his adventures all around Albion. Wade got the idea for the cartoon because of all the black squirrels in and around the city, particularly Victory Park. Wade’s hope is to spread positivity and to support strong community building. “It’s always been a priority to make Al a positive person who loves where he is and the people around him. I think if more people looked at the world like Al, things would be better off,” said Wade.

As people entered Stirling Books & Brew’s front door, they could have their photo taken with Wade or the life-sized mascot of Al the Albion Squirrel who waved at people coming through the door.

Albion resident Juanita Solis-Kidder said Al makes her chuckle and she is amazed at the variety of subjects he covers with the cartoon. “I am always amazed with his ideas. I just told him (that) and I have told him before. I mean he even did something for Men Who Cook. In the (new year) comic strip, the squirrel was there at the event and just like this week his resolution was to count everyone in Albion or something like that. He starts out but I guess there was 7,400 and he says, ‘Well, I guess I will go back to dieting instead.’”

Wade believes his message of positivity and love of community is best heard from Al. “I could post it on Facebook all day long and nobody cares, but if Al the Squirrel says it, I think people are more inclined to listen.”

Al’s content is created so anyone of any age can enjoy the humor. “It’s something you can look forward to and it’s just fun that everybody can enjoy something like that. We’re connected through Al,” said Solis-Kidder.

Having grown up and worked in Albion, Wade shares his love for this hometown through the character of Al. The fun-loving black squirrel wears a shirt that says, “I love Albion.” When asked what he loves about the city, Wade explained, “It’s kind of the easy answer, but it really is the people. We have a very special community here, and as someone who has grown up and lived here my entire life, I can tell you that we are a particularly friendly people despite the hardships or maybe in spite of the hardships the community faces. We are good to each other. I think that is becoming increasingly more unique these days.”

Solis-Kidder shared a sentiment about Wade similar to that of other Albion residents in the room. “I support him because he is local. I have watched him grow up and I am interested in him and proud of him. He is one of our sons.”

Albion resident Rob Reed admired Wade’s dedication to his craft so much, that he left the party, went home and came back, to give Wade a magazine article on the past and future of cartooning in the U.S.

Jim Stuart and his wife, Staci, own Stirling Books & Brew and he, too, is proud of Wade who used to work for them as their lead barista. “We knew he (Wade) had a lot of initiative and a lot of things that he wanted to do. It wasn’t really surprising that he was able to follow through and to make it happen, so we are very happy for him.”

Wade’s initiative has brought support from all over the area. When he wanted a life-size costume, Susan Heisler, Springport, stepped in without question to create the design. She found the challenge fun. “I had no pattern to go by other than the picture. I had to think of different fabrics that wouldn’t get dirty or wear. I wasn’t under the crunch of time either. I did a lot of experimenting because it was my first squirrel costume.”

Most cartoonists aren’t going to get rich. “I don’t think anyone would ever tell you that newspaper cartooning is the way,” said Wade. “Because I have got to do other work and have a real, full-time career to fund the cartooning, it can be a big challenge to find time for it.”

Artists are finding it harder to find a place to display their work as newspapers shorten comic pages. According to Britannia online, comic strips made their first appearance in a newspaper in 1894. The popularity of comics grew and ebbed in later decades. After the decline of print newspapers in the early 2000s, comic strips popularity also steadily declined.

Wade appreciates having a local newspaper supporting local talent. “I will always be grateful for the opportunity The Recorder gave to me and all the support from the people of Albion to make my dream happen.”

Due to his other creative endeavors and the demands of his other job, new Al the Albion Squirrel comic strips will become less prevalent. He said, “The original cartoons are going to be a little bit fewer and far between while going forward while I work on some small creative endeavors.”

Wade wanted to explore another side of his interests, so he created a new comic strip horror series for kids in book form, called the “Terror for Tots.”

“The first one is out already actually and that is published on Amazon. The second one is almost done and that will be released on Amazon as well,” said Wade. He’s worked on other themes such as a 36-page western called “Where the Sun Sets.” with Albion resident Dennis Reid Jr.

Wade said that he didn’t know what he would do if he couldn’t draw. “I love Al the Albion Squirrel. I am going to continue doing that as long as I can and as long as he is going to have an audience. I want Al the Albion Squirrel to outlive me.”

What keeps Wade going is the reaction of those that see Al at events. “When I am feeling down or a little uninspired sometimes, I go back and look at those photos and look at the people so happy to have this in their community and, I think, oh there we go, that’s why I need to keep going.”