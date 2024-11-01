Out and About: DST, Election Day, and cold-weather tips

Next Sunday, Nov. 3, Daylight Savings Time comes to an end. I try to mention this time change twice a year, because there’s always someone who forgets to reset their clocks. This time we set our clocks back one hour, so we get an extra hour of sleep Saturday night. I change my clocks Saturday evening before going to bed. I suppose I could make the change at 2 a.m., which is usually one of the times I get up to make sure the toilet flushes.

Next Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Election Day. If you are a true patriot, you’ll exercise your right to cast your vote. If you don’t vote, I don’t want to see you complain about the results of the election. The great thing about Nov. 5, is that this will be the last day you’ll have to put up with all the lies and name calling we’ve been plagued with over the last year. We can finally get back to all the ads dealing with drugs that will get rid of our aches and pains and give us a more productive love life.

With the approach of colder weather, it’s time to cover the air conditioner and turn off the outside water faucets. It’s also the time to think about ways to stay warm this winter without traveling south for the next six months. Here are several ideas on how to save a few bucks:

We should all change our heating, ventilation and air-conditioning filters every three months. If you use a filter with a minimum efficiency reporting value rating of 13, it will filter out dust and other large particles, but will provide enough airflow for your HVAC system to run without overworking.

When it comes to your window coverings, you should keep them drawn at night and during the day on windows that don’t receive sunlight. According to the US Department of Energy, this can reduce heat loss from a warm room up to 10%.

Check out the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. This act provides tax credits and rebates to homeowners for energy efficiency projects. The Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit pays homeowners back 30 percent, up to $1,200 per year.

We’ve had a very nice October, when it comes to the weather. The cooler weather has finally arrived, which makes me wonder what the weather will be like for Thanksgiving this year. It’s just a month away, so here’s a little Thanksgiving Weather Folklore: Turkeys perched on trees and refusing to descend indicates snow.

If the first snow sticks to the trees, it foretells a bountiful harvest in the coming year.

If sheep feed facing downhill, watch for a snowstorm.

As Nov. 21, so the Winter.

A final reminder about “Brush Strokes and Beats,” an evening full of fun, art, music and dance. This all happens Saturday, Nov. 9, at A Place in Time on Railroad Drive in Three Rivers. The fun begins at 7 p.m. and runs until 9:30 p.m. Tickets are only $20 and are available at the Riviera Theater and Lowry’s Books and More in downtown Three Rivers. There will be plenty of yummy appetizers and drinks. This will be an evening you won’t want to miss. This is a special fundraiser for the Three Rivers Promise.

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.