Out and About: End of summer, saving money, and strange but true facts

Welcome to September! Labor Day 2025 is now in the history books, which means it is time for the gentlemen out there to put away the white shoes and white shorts for the summer. You’ll be seeing fewer Illinois and Indiana license plates at the local lakes and soon the docks will be placed back on the shoreline and boats will be getting their winter shrink-wrap and placed in storage. It’s been a wonderful summer and it’s time for the local lakes to recharge.

Here are some quotes from people you may have heard of:

“Make good trouble wherever and whenever you can.” -Singer & Activist Joan Baez, 83

“I don’t think I’m telegenic. I’m one of those artists who should be heard and not necessarily seen.” -Billy Joel, 75

“I can’t remember what I had for breakfast, but I can remember what I did when I was 15 years old. It’s amazing!” -Dick Van Dyke, 98

“How do you stay married for 47 years? You get a little hard of hearing. Both of us.” -Judge Judy Sheindlin, 81

Being retired, I’m always looking for ways to save a few bucks, while at the same time, have a good time. These days it is difficult to do this, because, like most retirees, I’m living on a fixed budget. Over the next several weeks, I’m going to share five ways to save a few dollars and still live happy. Here are five ways for this week to save money when grocery shopping: Use self-checkout. This can lead to a decrease in impulse purchases, because, as a shopper, you should be paying attention to what you’re buying and how much things cost as you scan items.

Buy frozen vegetables. At times, fresh produce can go bad before you use it. Frozen veggies are “flash frozen” at the peak of ripeness and can keep for months in the freezer. You can also buy fresh produce, then freeze them. If you buy store brand, you’ll likely find that they are the lowest priced.

Always check your receipt. If you check your receipt before leaving the store, you can find any errors then. Sometimes an item “on sale” will ring up as the full price. If you wait to check your receipt until you get home, you’re less likely to follow up on it.

Look high and low. Some grocery stores will place the more expensive items at eye-level, while the more economical brands in the same category might be on a higher or lower level.

Go to the “clearance section”. You can find discounted items, especially after holidays, when holiday-themed items are marked down.

I’ll close this week with a few strange, but true facts:

By raising your legs slowly and lying on your back, you can't sink in quicksand.

Mosquito repellents don’t repel…They hide you. The spray blocks the mosquito’s sensors so they don’t know you’re there.

Adolf Hitler’s mother seriously considered having an abortion, but was talked out of it by her doctor.

The only domestic animal not mentioned in the Bible is the cat.

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.