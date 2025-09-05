Volleyball Roundup Constantine drops match against South Haven at home

CONSTANTINE — South Haven bested Constantine’s volleyball team on the Falcons’ home floor Wednesday, Aug. 25, 3-1.

Constantine’s Jaedyn Herlein had 12 kills and two blocks to lead the team in both categories. Raeann Michalek had eight kills, Jaelyn Buglione had seven kills, four aces and 14 digs, Kailee Jones had three aces, Kate Jones added two blocks, and Anndee Evans had 26 assists and 11 digs.

The loss brings the Falcons’ record to 2-4-2.

Magi sweep Bobcats

BURR OAK — Area rivals squared off in volleyball Tuesday night, with Colon taking the short trip to Burr Oak to face the Lady Bobcats. In the end, it was the Lady Magi sweeping their host by scores of 25-11, 25-14 and 25-16.

“We played a really strong Colon team tonight,” commented Burr Oak coach Carly Hernandez. “We had moments of great plays, but ultimately just struggled to get a pass going for us.”

Statistically for the Bobcats, Makaila Hines came up with two aces, five kills, three blocks and four digs. Linda Ultz had nine digs, six assists, three aces and one kill, followed by sister Inez Ultz, who had seven digs, two assists, a block and a kill. Peyton Roggow added eight digs and four kills, while Jersie Cornejo booked two digs and two assists. Anita Ultz contributed five digs and an ace, while Raegan Swain and Audrey Ahlgrim both came up with one dig. Hernandez also stated that “I’m proud of the girls for keeping their heads up and putting up a fight against a seasoned team. It’s always fun to play against Colon.”

Burr Oak swept by Bangor to start season

BURR OAK — The Burr Oak volleyball varsity volleyball team opened their regular season by hosting Bangor, and the Lady Vikings went home with a 3-0 win.

The first game proved to be the closest of the evening, with Bangor edging the Bobcats, 27-25. The visitors then went on to take the next two by the scores of 25-17, 25-22, winning the match in straight sets.

“We struggled against ourselves tonight,” commented Carly Hernandez, Burr Oak head coach. “Too many unforced errors set us back, and we had to play catch up for most of the night.” Linda Ultz had 22 assists, two aces, four digs and two kills for Burr Oak, followed by Makaila Himes, who recorded five assists, three aces, six digs and 10 kills. Peyton Roggow added two assists, four aces, six digs, seven kills and one block, Inex Ultz came up with five digs, four kills and an ace, Anita Ultz had eight digs, Makayla Ledyard booked four digs, Raegan Swain contributed three digs, and Audrey Ahlgrim had three kills. Hernandez also said that “We still played a tough match, and battled all night. There were some good moments, but we’ll get back in the gym knowing what we need to work on.”

Burr Oak will play its first match on the road Thursday, travelling to Climax-Scotts to face the Lady Panthers. Those results will be in next week’s edition.