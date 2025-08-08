Out and About: Events, eating greens, and health tips

“You can’t stay in your corner of the Forest waiting for others to come to you. You have to go to them sometimes.” -A.A. Milne

The public is cordially invited to an Open House, Saturday, Aug. 23, at American Legion Hice-Shutes Post #170, 59990 S. Main St., just outside the Three Rivers city limits. There will be plenty of things to do for the entire family. A bounce house for the kids and brats and hot dogs for everyone. The American Legion Honor Guard will perform a rifle volley with Taps and there will be an opportunity for those interested to fire an M-l rifle with blanks, of course. Those interested, may take a ride on the S.S. Richmond. The hours of the Open House are from Noon until 4 p.m.

The bar will be open to the public during the Open House.

The First Presbyterian Church of Three Rivers/Centreville will host Dan’s Fish Fry on Friday, Aug. 15 from 4 till 7 p.m. This is an All-You-Can-Eat dinner consisting of fish and chicken tenders. Cost for adults is $13 and kids ages 6 through 12 can eat for $7. Take-out is available and tickets can be purchased at Lowry’s Books and the Riviera Theater. You may phone (269) 816-8710. The Presbyterian Church is located at 320 N. Main St., at the corner of North Main and Bennett Streets. All proceeds will benefit The Three Rivers Promise. This is a perfect opportunity to take the family out to dinner, while benefiting your children’s future.

During the heat of summer, many of us prefer a nice salad filled with green veggies, rather than heating the stove or patio grill. Here are some tips which might help improve the safety of the greens you eat:

Cook your greens until wilted. This will kill harmful bacteria, but it’s a solution only for sturdier greens, such as spinach, kale, collards, and Swiss chard.

Consider buying whole-head lettuce. Whole heads of lettuce, not labeled “washed”, don’t necessarily have lower bacteria levels than packaged greens, but their inner leaves aren’t exposed to as many sources of contamination and are not handled as much as greens that are bagged, which further reduces the opportunities for contamination.

Keep packaged lettuce cold and eat it soon. As you would with meat and poultry, don’t let bagged lettuce stay out of the fridge for too long, because bacteria multiply at room temperature.

Consider buying hydroponic or Greenhouse-Grown greens. These are less likely to be contaminated by bacteria from animal droppings in soil or water, although they’re not risk-free.

Six important health tips: Never take your medicine with cold water.

Don’t eat heavy meals after 8 PM.

Drink more water in the morning, less at night.

Best sleeping time is from 10PM until 4 AM.

Don’t lie down immediately after taking a meal.

Answer phone calls using your left ear.

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.