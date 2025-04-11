Out and About: Festivals, events, and Passover

“The flower that smells the sweetest is shy and lowly” -William Wordsworth

We are approaching the festival season here in Three Rivers. From May through November, you’ll find many events to attend that will interest every member of the family. I suggest you get out your calendars and mark these dates so that you won’t miss anything.

Saturday, May 3, everyone is invited to come down to the Main Street business district and help out with the Spring Clean Up. The fire department will be there to help wash down the street, so if there are enough volunteers, this task can be completed in a short time.

Thursday, May 15, will be the first of four “Music on Main” events. A great opportunity to visit the downtown area and shop to the music.

June 12 – 15, we celebrate our Annual Water Festival. This festival covers a good portion of the downtown area including Scidmore Park and the parking area along Railroad Drive behind the stores on the west side of the downtown area. There will be carnival rides for those adventurous ones who enjoy the thrill of being upside down. The festival kicks off with a parade Thursday evening and ends with fireworks Saturday night.

Thursday, June 19 is the second “Music on Main”. This will be a great way to celebrate Juneteenth on the eve of the first day of summer.

Thursday, July 17 is the third “Music on Main”.

Saturday, July 19, “Art on Main” will occupy the downtown business district. We have so many talented artists around St. Joe County, so this would be the perfect opportunity to come down and have a real cultural experience.

Friday, August 1, is an evening for the ladies with “Sass in the City”. Bring the girl friends and do some shopping and enjoy socializing with the girls.

Thursday, August 21, is the fourth and final “Music on Main”.

Sunday, August 31, HarmonyFest will cover the entire downtown. Bring your friends and neighbors downtown along with a couple comfortable chairs and enjoy a variety of musical entertainment. Don’t worry about refreshments, there will be plenty to choose from.

November 28 – 29, “Christmas Around Town”. From the lighting of the city Christmas tree to the arrival of Santa Claus, there will be something for the entire family.

The next two weeks are special. Saturday, April 12, Passover begins at sunset, Palm Sunday is April 13 and Good Friday is April 18. For the kids, American Legion Post #170, 59990 S. Main St., in Three Rivers, will host their Third Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 19, at 10 a.m. There will be prizes given out to the children and the Easter Bunny will be there for pictures. If you have any questions, please phone (517) 206-7723.

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.