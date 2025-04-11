MHSAA classifications for local schools set for 2025-26

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced its classifications for all schools in Michigan for the 2025-26 school year Monday.

The classifications pertain to both MHSAA elections and postseason tournaments, and is based on enrollment figures from a second-semester count date, which was as of Feb. 12.

According to the MHSAA, the enrollment figure submitted for athletic classification purposes may be different from the count submitted for school aid purposes, as it does not include students ineligible for athletic competition because they reached their 19th birthday prior to Sept. 1 of the current school year and will not include alternative education students if none are allowed athletic eligibility by the local school district.

For overall classification for MHSAA elections, the only change that affects local schools is Constantine, which is moving down from Class B to Class C, as their enrollment is now at 331 students, which falls between 171 and 369 students, a decrease of eight students from the 2024-25 school year.

Constantine will also be moving down divisions in 11-man football, where they will go into Division 7 for the upcoming year, and in both boys’ and girls’ soccer, where they will go down to Division 4. Mendon will be moving down to Division 2 for 8-man football. White Pigeon’s girls’ basketball team will be moving down to Division 4, while their boys’ counterpart will stay at Division 3.

Below are the division assignments for each sport for 2025-26:

11-Man Football

Division 3 (788-1,054 students): Sturgis

Division 4 (590-787 students): Three Rivers, Vicksburg

Division 7 (251-341 students): Constantine (down from Division 6), Schoolcraft

Division 8 (250 students and below): Centreville, White Pigeon

8-Man Football

Division 1 (147 students and above): Colon, Marcellus

Division 2 (146 students and below): Burr Oak, Mendon (down from Division 1)

Volleyball

Division 1 (810 students and above): Sturgis

Division 2 (394-809 students): Three Rivers, Vicksburg

Division 3 (188-393 students): Centreville, Constantine, Schoolcraft, White Pigeon

Division 4 (187 students and below): Burr Oak, Colon, Howardsville Christian, Marcellus, Mendon

Cross Country

Division 2 (450-956 students): Sturgis, Three Rivers, Vicksburg

Division 3 (233-449 students): Centreville, Constantine, Schoolcraft,

Division 4 (232 students and below): Burr Oak, Colon, Marcellus, Mendon, White Pigeon

Girls’ Golf

Division 2 (774-1,195 students): Sturgis

Division 3 (428-773 students): Three Rivers, Vicksburg

Division 4 (427 students and below): Schoolcraft

Boys’ Soccer

Division 2 (638-1,085 students): Sturgis, Vicksburg

Division 3 (338-637 students): Three Rivers

Division 4 (337 students and below): Constantine (down from Division 3), Howardsville Christian, Schoolcraft

Boys’ Tennis

Division 3 (679-988 students): Sturgis, Vicksburg

Division 4 (678 and below): Three Rivers

Girls’ Tennis

Division 3 (573-905 students): Sturgis, Three Rivers, Vicksburg

Division 4 (572 students and below): Schoolcraft

Swim/Dive

Division 3 (929 students and below): Sturgis

Basketball

Division 1 (806 students and above for boys, 830 and above for girls): Sturgis

Division 2 (381-805 students for boys, 410-829 for girls): Three Rivers, Vicksburg

Division 3 (182-380 students for boys, 202-409 for girls): Centreville, Constantine, Schoolcraft, White Pigeon (boys)

Division 4 (181 students and below for boys, 201 and below for girls): Burr Oak, Colon, Howardsville Christian, Marcellus, Mendon, White Pigeon (girls, down from Division 3)

Bowling

Division 2 (607-1,075 students): Sturgis, Three Rivers, Vicksburg

Division 3 (330-606 students): Constantine

Division 4 (329 students and below): Burr Oak (boys), Schoolcraft

Competitive Cheer

Division 2 (688-1,126 students): Sturgis, Vicksburg

Division 3 (376-687 students): Three Rivers

Division 4 (375 students and below): Constantine, Schoolcraft, White Pigeon

Wrestling

Division 2 (604-1,071 students): Sturgis, Three Rivers, Vicksburg

Division 3 (323-603 students): Constantine

Division 4 (322 students and below): Centreville, Colon, Marcellus, Mendon, Schoolcraft, White Pigeon

Baseball

Division 2 (437-943 students): Sturgis, Three Rivers, Vicksburg

Division 3 (233-436 students): Centreville, Constantine, Schoolcraft

Division 4 (232 students and below): Burr Oak, Colon, Marcellus, Mendon, White Pigeon

Softball

Division 2 (443-949 students): Sturgis, Three Rivers, Vicksburg

Division 3 (236-442 students): Centreville, Constantine, Schoolcraft,

Division 4 (235 students and below): Burr Oak, Colon, Howardsville Christian, Marcellus, Mendon, White Pigeon

Boys’ Golf

Division 2 (509-1,050 students): Sturgis, Three Rivers, Vicksburg

Division 3 (262-508 students): Constantine, Schoolcraft

Division 4 (261 students and below): Burr Oak, Centreville, Colon, Howardsville Christian, Marcellus, Mendon, White Pigeon

Girls’ Soccer

Division 2 (668-1,087 students): Sturgis, Vicksburg

Division 3 (371-667 students): Three Rivers

Division 4 (370 students and below): Constantine (down from Division 3), Marcellus, Schoolcraft

Track and Field

Division 2 (439-930 students): Sturgis, Three Rivers, Vicksburg

Division 3 (234-438 students): Centreville, Constantine, Schoolcraft

Division 4 (233 students and below): Colon, Marcellus, Mendon, White Pigeon

