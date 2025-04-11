MHSAA classifications for local schools set for 2025-26

By Robert Tomlinson
News Director
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced its classifications for all schools in Michigan for the 2025-26 school year Monday.
The classifications pertain to both MHSAA elections and postseason tournaments, and is based on enrollment figures from a second-semester count date, which was as of Feb. 12.
According to the MHSAA, the enrollment figure submitted for athletic classification purposes may be different from the count submitted for school aid purposes, as it does not include students ineligible for athletic competition because they reached their 19th birthday prior to Sept. 1 of the current school year and will not include alternative education students if none are allowed athletic eligibility by the local school district.
For overall classification for MHSAA elections, the only change that affects local schools is Constantine, which is moving down from Class B to Class C, as their enrollment is now at 331 students, which falls between 171 and 369 students, a decrease of eight students from the 2024-25 school year.
Constantine will also be moving down divisions in 11-man football, where they will go into Division 7 for the upcoming year, and in both boys’ and girls’ soccer, where they will go down to Division 4. Mendon will be moving down to Division 2 for 8-man football. White Pigeon’s girls’ basketball team will be moving down to Division 4, while their boys’ counterpart will stay at Division 3.
Below are the division assignments for each sport for 2025-26:
11-Man Football
Division 3 (788-1,054 students): Sturgis
Division 4 (590-787 students): Three Rivers, Vicksburg
Division 7 (251-341 students): Constantine (down from Division 6), Schoolcraft
Division 8 (250 students and below): Centreville, White Pigeon
8-Man Football
Division 1 (147 students and above): Colon, Marcellus
Division 2 (146 students and below): Burr Oak, Mendon (down from Division 1)
Volleyball
Division 1 (810 students and above): Sturgis
Division 2 (394-809 students): Three Rivers, Vicksburg
Division 3 (188-393 students): Centreville, Constantine, Schoolcraft, White Pigeon
Division 4 (187 students and below): Burr Oak, Colon, Howardsville Christian, Marcellus, Mendon
Cross Country
Division 2 (450-956 students): Sturgis, Three Rivers, Vicksburg
Division 3 (233-449 students): Centreville, Constantine, Schoolcraft,
Division 4 (232 students and below): Burr Oak, Colon, Marcellus, Mendon, White Pigeon
Girls’ Golf
Division 2 (774-1,195 students): Sturgis
Division 3 (428-773 students): Three Rivers, Vicksburg
Division 4 (427 students and below): Schoolcraft
Boys’ Soccer
Division 2 (638-1,085 students): Sturgis, Vicksburg
Division 3 (338-637 students): Three Rivers
Division 4 (337 students and below): Constantine (down from Division 3), Howardsville Christian, Schoolcraft
Boys’ Tennis
Division 3 (679-988 students): Sturgis, Vicksburg
Division 4 (678 and below): Three Rivers
Girls’ Tennis
Division 3 (573-905 students): Sturgis, Three Rivers, Vicksburg
Division 4 (572 students and below): Schoolcraft
Swim/Dive
Division 3 (929 students and below): Sturgis
Basketball
Division 1 (806 students and above for boys, 830 and above for girls): Sturgis
Division 2 (381-805 students for boys, 410-829 for girls): Three Rivers, Vicksburg
Division 3 (182-380 students for boys, 202-409 for girls): Centreville, Constantine, Schoolcraft, White Pigeon (boys)
Division 4 (181 students and below for boys, 201 and below for girls): Burr Oak, Colon, Howardsville Christian, Marcellus, Mendon, White Pigeon (girls, down from Division 3)
Bowling
Division 2 (607-1,075 students): Sturgis, Three Rivers, Vicksburg
Division 3 (330-606 students): Constantine
Division 4 (329 students and below): Burr Oak (boys), Schoolcraft
Competitive Cheer
Division 2 (688-1,126 students): Sturgis, Vicksburg
Division 3 (376-687 students): Three Rivers
Division 4 (375 students and below): Constantine, Schoolcraft, White Pigeon
Wrestling
Division 2 (604-1,071 students): Sturgis, Three Rivers, Vicksburg
Division 3 (323-603 students): Constantine
Division 4 (322 students and below): Centreville, Colon, Marcellus, Mendon, Schoolcraft, White Pigeon
Baseball
Division 2 (437-943 students): Sturgis, Three Rivers, Vicksburg
Division 3 (233-436 students): Centreville, Constantine, Schoolcraft
Division 4 (232 students and below): Burr Oak, Colon, Marcellus, Mendon, White Pigeon
Softball
Division 2 (443-949 students): Sturgis, Three Rivers, Vicksburg
Division 3 (236-442 students): Centreville, Constantine, Schoolcraft,
Division 4 (235 students and below): Burr Oak, Colon, Howardsville Christian, Marcellus, Mendon, White Pigeon
Boys’ Golf
Division 2 (509-1,050 students): Sturgis, Three Rivers, Vicksburg
Division 3 (262-508 students): Constantine, Schoolcraft
Division 4 (261 students and below): Burr Oak, Centreville, Colon, Howardsville Christian, Marcellus, Mendon, White Pigeon
Girls’ Soccer
Division 2 (668-1,087 students): Sturgis, Vicksburg
Division 3 (371-667 students): Three Rivers
Division 4 (370 students and below): Constantine (down from Division 3), Marcellus, Schoolcraft
Track and Field
Division 2 (439-930 students): Sturgis, Three Rivers, Vicksburg
Division 3 (234-438 students): Centreville, Constantine, Schoolcraft
Division 4 (233 students and below): Colon, Marcellus, Mendon, White Pigeon
