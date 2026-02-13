Out and About: Fun facts, Valentine’s Day, and women

“America – it is a fabulous country, the only fabulous country; it is the only place where miracles not only happen, but where they happen all the time.” -Thomas Wolfe
Did You Know?
- Your phone is dirtier than a toilet seat.
- Left-handed people recover from injuries faster.
- Bananas are berries, but strawberries are not.
- The average person walks around the earth 3 times in a lifetime.
- Hot water freezes faster than cold water.
- Chewing gum improves memory and focus.
- Most dust in your home is dead skin.
- 90% of people text things they could never say in person.
- People blink 15-20 times per minute.
- Smelling rosemary can boost memory by 75%.
A very important reminder. This Saturday, Feb. 14, is Valentine’s Day. This is particularly important to the men, because if a man forgets about it, his lady friend will make him pay one way or another. Whether it’s a card, a small token of your true feelings, or an evening out on the town, it doesn’t matter, along as you remember her.
While on the subject of the ladies, here are some things a man should understand about women in general:
- A woman is naturally emotional. This is not a weakness, but one of her greatest strengths.
- When a woman loves, she loves fully – supporting, believing, and growing with you.
- You don’t lose her in an argument, you lose her when she feels invisible or unappreciated.
- A woman notices everything, especially the way you respond to her silent emotions.
See you Out and About!
Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.