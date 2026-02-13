Bowling Roundup TR sweeps Sturgis on senior night, win championships in regional tune-up

THREE RIVERS — In their final Wolverine Conference match of the season Wednesday, Feb. 4, the Three Rivers bowling teams swept Sturgis convincingly at South Lanes.

After a slow start in the second individual game, the boys’ team defeated Sturgis 27-3, led by a 225 from Ashton Lahman, a 213 from Tyce Wilds, and a 195 from JT Wilds. For the girls, they nearly shut out the Trojans, winning 29-1. Lillie Kerr rolled a 237 to lead the way, followed by Jayna Larson with a 235 and Lexie Page rolling a 188. With their win, it marks five straight seasons the girls’ team has not lost a Wolverine Conference match.

At the Trojans/Huskies Regional Tune-up Tournament at Continental Lanes in Kalamazoo, both teams won their respective championships.

The boys’ team qualified fourth in match play, then went on to defeat Vicksburg 3-0 in the quarterfinals, Battle Creek Pennfield 3-1 in the semifinals, and Byron Center 3-1 in the finals to take home the hardware. The girls’ team qualified third in match play, then went on to defeat Portage Central 3-1 in the quarterfinals, Marshall 3-2 in the semifinals, and Wolverine Conference foe Edwardsburg 3-2 in the finals.

Jayna Larson finished second for the girls’ team, and Tyce Wilds finished fifth individually for the boys’ team to receive All-Tournament Team honors.

The teams are back in action today at Bronson Strike Zone for the Wolverine Conference Finals.

Sturgis girls fourth, boys 10th at regional tune-up

KALAMAZOO — Both the Sturgis boys and girls took part in the Trojan/Huskies Regional Tuneup last weekend, with the girls placing fourth, and the boys finishing in 10th place.

In girls’ singles, the Lady Trojans rolled an 802-800 (1602), which were both season-high scores for game and series. In the Bakers event, Sturgis finished with a total of 1330, which was a season-high score. Combined, the singles and Baker’s scores (2932) were the highest in team history.

Individually, Khara Kimes led the way with scores of 215-190 (405), which earned her medalist honors, a spot on the All-Tournament team, and a career-high series. Miley Holden placed third, rolling 174-216 (390), also recording her career-high for a single game and series, and earned All-Tournament status with her score. Brooklyn Moody finished 11th with a 307 series, followed by Makenna Holden (255, 24th place) and Mackenzie Myers (245, 27th place).

In match play, Sturgis beat #8 seed Otsego 3-1, however #5 seed Edwardsburg defeated the Trojans 3-1, moving the girls to a consolation finals matchup against #2 Marshall. The Lady Redhawks would go on to sweep Sturgis 153-102, 138-84 and 158-135 for the 3-0 victory.

“The boys struggled with consistency today, and it showed in a fairly deep and talented field, which ultimately caused them to miss the cut,” Trojan coach Scott Spahr said. He went on to say “So, so darned proud of what these ladies are showing. The amount of energy expended in qualifying wasn’t quite sustainable all the way through match play, and led to a fourth-place finish, but it was still a hugely successful day!”