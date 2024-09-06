Out and About: Grandparent’s Day, cereal collection, and the harvest moon

“The best road to progress is freedom’s road.” -John F. Kennedy

We celebrate Labor Day this week. If your child is not already in school, he/she will be by the end of the week.

Not only do we celebrate September 2 as Labor Day, but we also celebrate V-J Day. On September 2, 1945, Japan signed the Formal Surrender.

Next Sunday, September 8, is Grandparents Day. We should celebrate our grandparents more than just this one day of the year. Grandparents seem to be getting younger every year. My grandmother wore orthopedic shoes, a long dress and an apron with plenty of Kleenex in the pocket. She didn’t have a single tattoo. They don’t make grandmothers like that anymore.

Later this month, Saturday, September 28, is The International Day of Service. To celebrate this day, the Three Rivers Woman’s Club will be collecting boxes of cereal for the Three Rivers Food Site. To make this effort a success, they will stuff a truck with boxes of cereal. The collection site is the vacant lot located next to the Three Rivers Elks Lodge at the intersection of West Michigan Avenue and Hooker Street in Three Rivers. They will stuff the truck from 9 AM until Noon, so during your next trip to the grocery store, pick up a couple extra boxes of cereal and bring them to the collection site. You have no idea how much your donation will be appreciated.

The Three Rivers Food Site serves 240 families each month with emergency food. The Food Site staff is made up of volunteers who volunteer their time and efforts every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 AM until Noon. The Food Site is located on Railroad Drive under Lowry’s Bookstore. Your donations to the Food Site are always welcome. Your time and efforts would also be welcome.

September is the month when we celebrate the “Harvest Moon”. The Harvest Moon appears from September 16 – 18. The Moon will appear full for about three days around this time, from Monday through Wednesday. One thing that sets the Harvest Moon apart from other full Moon names is that it’s not associated with a specific month, as the others are. Instead, the Harvest Moon relates to the timing of the autumnal equinox, September 22, 2024, with the full Moon that occurs nearest to the equinox being the one to take on the name “Harvest Moon.” This means that the Harvest Moon can occur in either September or October; depending on how the lunar cycle lines up with the Gregorian calendar.

The St. Joe County Conservation Club would like all interested to know that there will be one more Hunter Safety Class Field Day this year. Saturday, October 19 will be your last chance for those students enrolled in the Online Hunter Safety Course. Other Field Days might be available here in Southwest Michigan at other locations. The best thing to do is sign up at the MI DNR website. You may also call (269)625-3749 for more details.

Things certainly have changed over the years. Being raised in the fifties, here are some things that I was not familiar with:

All potato chips were plain.

There wasn’t any diet pop.

Chickens didn’t have fingers and a buffalo didn’t have wings.

The things we never ever had on or at our dinner table were elbows, hats and cell phones. Cell phones weren’t even invented yet.

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.