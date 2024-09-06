Obituary: Carolyn F. Roberts

Carolyn F. Roberts was born April 24, 1943 in Three Rivers and passed away April 14, 2024, 10 days before her 81st birthday.

She was the oldest daughter of James and Francis (Brown) Shively.

She graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1960 with honor.

Carolyn’s typing, shorthand, and grammar skills earned her the distinction as the top student in the Commercial Department. As a result she was sent to Armstrong Machine Works (now Armstrong International) as a co-op student the 2nd semester of her senior year (16 years old). She started typing customer inquiries and letters for various Armstrong office staff. About this same time Merrill (Gus) Armstrong had recently graduated college and had taken a position in the Sales/Marketing department. Carolyn’s exceptional secretarial skills were quickly recognized. She was soon promoted to Gus Armstrong’s secretary. After a few years she was promoted to his Assistant and several years later to a Department of her own as Corporate Director of Public Relations. Carolyn enjoyed her 43 years of employment with Armstrong – she retired in 2003 – and was proud to be part of the Armstrong tradition. She never took her job lightly or for granted. She attended night classes at Glen Oaks Community College to further her Accounting skills and joined Toastmasters International in Kalamazoo when her position required making speeches/presentations and conducting meetings.

Carolyn was a quiet, gentle person with a creative nature; but also had a mechanical aptitude that gave her a basic understanding of the Armstrong products.

Carolyn and her husband Orlin Roberts were high school sweethearts and were married on October 12, 1963. They enjoyed 60+ years of marriage.

In her younger years she enjoyed vacations traveling by car to the Smoky Mountains, Outer Banks, N.C., Florida, New Orleans, and the Black Hills of South Dakota. Camping with family at Mackinaw City, (walking or not) the Bridge on Labor Day, and visiting Mackinac Island. Also trips to Grand Cayman Island and Cancun, England, and France. Later years vacations were limited to Mackinaw City with day trips to the Island and other sites in the area. Carolyn loved her cats, Michelle, Maxwell, Ginger, Anna, and Scooter (currently); plus several stray cats that she found forever homes.

Carolyn is survived by her husband Orlin, one younger sister Eloise Swearingen, nephew James Swearingen, niece Kathleen LaRoue (her husband Jimmy) and their daughter Michelle, and many cousins.

Her family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21, 2024 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers. A memorial service will be held at noon at the funeral home with Pastor Dan Lane officiating. She has been cremated and will be buried next to her mother and father in Riverside Cemetery in Three Rivers at a later date.

Donations may be given to ARF (Animal Rescue Fund) or other similar animal rescue of your choice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

