Out and About: Helpful hints, hunting season, and Lake Erie

“For in the dew of little things the heart finds its morning and is refreshed.” -Khalil Gibran
Being retired and on a fixed budget, I’m always looking for ways to save a few bucks, and being a nice guy, I am always interested in sharing these ideas, and having a column in this local paper, I have the perfect way to share anything. Please continue to read, starting with the next paragraph.
We live at the lake and have some very nice neighbors. One is so nice that he takes care of mowing our lawn every week. He’s a true Godsend. He and another neighbor even chopped down a tree in the front of our house and hauled away the tree and branches. If we ever get a puppy, we’ll name him or her after this neighbor. Anyway, here are a few helpful hints when dealing with your home and garden, in case you don’t have a handy neighbor nearby:
- Plant trees strategically. Placing trees on your property can cut home energy costs throughout the year. These would include a 30 percent decrease in air conditioning needs and a 20 to 50 percent reduction in heating expenses, according to the Arbor Day Foundation. It’s suggested to plant evergreens to the north and west of the house. This would block the wind in the winter. Plant deciduous trees to shade east and west windows, patios and the air-conditioning unit.
- Use an electric mower. It might cost more than a gas-powered one, but you’ll be better off after two years, depending on the size of your yard and the type of mower you use. The break-even point could get shorter if electric mowers continue to get less expensive and gas prices continue to rise.
- Leave the grass clippings. Short grass clippings left on the lawn after mowing can put nutrients back into the soil as it decomposes. This can reduce your fertilizer costs by up to 25 percent.
- Install kitchen shelves, not cabinets. When remodeling the kitchen, consider installing open shelves in place of at least some upper cabinets. Shelves are much cheaper and, when loaded with some attractive dishware, can add more visual interest. Plus you’ll have a more modern look than a full wall of cabinet doors. My advice is to let the lady of the house make this final decision.
Bow and Arrow hunting season is now happening. A reminder to all hunters out there, the St. Joseph County Conservation and Sportsman Club, is still offering “Hunter Safety Education” classes. These classes are needed for those needing a hunting license. The classes are conducted free of charge, and are open to both youth and adults. Call (269) 625-3749 for more information. You can sign up at Michigan DNR website. The Conservation Club is located at 23640 Featherstone Rd., near Sturgis. For Club information call: (269) 651-9076, or call the Clubhouse at (269) 467-7128.
For as long as I can remember, Michigan has been known as the “Water/Winter Wonderland”. Lake Michigan is the only Great Lake I’ve ever dipped my feet in. If I were a fisherman, I would enjoy fishing Lake Erie. I know several friends who make the trip over there to drown worms. Lake Erie is the smallest of the Great Lakes, when it comes to volume, but it’s surrounded by the most industry. Seventeen metropolitan areas, each with populations of more than 50,000, border the Lake Erie basin. During the War of 1812, the U.S. Beat the British in a naval battle called the Battle of Lake Erie, forcing them to abandon Detroit. Luckily, the Detroit Tigers weren’t there yet. Feel free to write some of this down. It might come in handy, the next time you play Trivia.
See you Out and About!
Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.