Cross Country Roundup TR boys finish runner-up at Wolverine Conference championships

PAW PAW — Three Rivers’ boys’ cross country team finished as runners-up in the Wolverine Conference, losing a close race to Otsego 64-70 Tuesday at the Wolverine Conference Championship in Paw Paw.

Three Wildcat runners finished in the top 16 to earn All-Conference honors: Charlie Brauer (6th, 16:42), Jonah Zitlow (9th, 17:04) and Reece Howes (11th, 17:09). Rounding out the top seven were Trey Hall (19th, 17:46), David Kore (25th, 18:13), Dontrel Taylor (29th, 18:39), and Elijah Harris (45th, 19:39).

On the girls’ side, the Wildcats finished seventh place overall. Two Wildcat runners finished All-Conference, with Lillie Kerr finishing 15th with a time of 21:17 and Brynn Copenhaver finishing 16th with a time of 21:23.

Rounding out the girls’ top seven were Gabby Kilbourn (28th, 23:11), Yarely Lopez Chacon (40th, 24:36), Rylea Summey (46th, 25:35), Lizzy Kangas (48th, 26:30), and Stella Eachen (50th, 29:54).

“Tonight was a great kick off for championship season and we are excited what we can do moving forward toward regionals,” Three Rivers head coach Jason Muckel, who was named Boys’ Cross Country Coach of the Year in the Wolverine Conference Tuesday, said.

Sturgis girls second at Wolverine Championships, boys 6th

PAW PAW — The Wolverine Conference championships were held in Paw Paw Tuesday, with the Lady Trojans placing second with 95 points, while the boys finished in sixth place with 129 points.

LuLu Park paced the Lady Trojans effort, finishing eighth (20:05.22), while Tessa Hatt came in 13th (20:32.79). Kenzie Eicher crossed the line in 22:04.04, good for 19th place, followed by Carolina Garcia (25th, 22:54.10). Emmy Farber came in 30th (23:15.76), followed by Eleanor Park (35th, 23:53.01) and Olivia Green (38th, 24:25.43).

For the boys, Benji Morales ran to fifth place with a time of 16:41.24, followed by Micaiah Arreola (24th, 18:12.95), Cooper Hohn (28th, 18:38.93) and Henry Ebert (32nd, 18:48.25). Caleb Hohn came in 40th (19:26.02), followed by Ben Moses (41st, 19:26.39) and Niko Morales (44th, 19:34.23).

Last Saturday, The Trojan boys and girls hosted and ran in the 61st annual Kiwanis Invitational, with the girls, paced by a one-two finish from Tessa Hatt and LuLu Park, placing first, while the boys ran to a sixth-place showing.

Hatt took first with a time of 19:34.87, while Park crossed the line in 19:48.19. Other top finishers from local runners include Bronson’s Ashlynn Harris (4th, 19:53.63), Miriam Sanchez (11th, 20:55.95) and Alonna Goodsell (12th, 20:56.16). Constantine runner Allison Burns placed 14th (21:10.59), teammate Anna Davidhizar was 21st (21:41.28), Sturgis’ Eleanor Park (23rd, 21:47.50), teammate Sydney Bir (25th, 22:11.52), and Lydia Wells, Bronson (27th, 22:32.44).

Other times and places for Sturgis include, Olivia Green (30th, 22:35.50), Emmy Farber (32nd, 22:40.87), Kenzie Eicher (44th, 23:18.00), Carolina Garcia (50th, 23:32.95), Ally Farber (62nd, 23:55.87), Juliet Mendoza Rangel (72nd, 24:52.37), Kimberly Hernandez (95th, 26:47. 19) and Camila Benites (114th, 34:05.87).

In the boys’ race, the top area runner was Will Hulin from Centreville, who placed third with a time of 16:09.46. Sturgis’ Benji Morales ran to a 15th-place finish in 17:10.85, followed by Constantine Falcon Allesandro Avila (19th, 17:24.91). Other area runners and their times/places include Bronson’s Brayton Crosby (34th, 18:01.38), Sturgis’ Niko Morales (35th, 18:02.03), Micaiah Arreola (37th, 18:05.31), and Cooper Hohn (43rd, 18:24.58). Bronson runner Denver Siler (46th, 18:29.22), Centreville’s Will Swanwick (47th, 18:29.71), and Jack Ganton (Bronson, 56th, 18:43.19).

Additional Sturgis runners placing were Henry Ebert (63rd, 18:52.92), Gage Pedue (68th, 18:56.27), Ben Moses (82nd, 19:38.54), Caleb Hohn (84th, 19:40.99), Bryce Smoker (102nd, 20:16.01), Jose Carmona (103rd, 20:17.41), Harper Morgan (119th, 21:07.84) and Blake Smoker (125th, 21:21.81).

Constantine boys 7th at conference championships

KALAMAZOO — Constantine’s boys’ cross country team notched 218 points to finish seventh at the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship Meet Thursday, Oct. 9 at the Gilmore Car Museum.

Avila was the top Falcon finisher, finishing 10th with a time of 17:11 and earning All-Conference honors. The rest of the top finishers for Constantine were Austen Walden (42nd, 19:20), David Ledden (46th, 19:27), Landon Hayes (71st, 20:34), Derek Sonnevil (72nd, 20:36), Brock Warren (94th, 22:09), and Jayden Harluckowicz (95th, 22:37).

“We are incredibly proud of the men’s cross country team and the job they did last night at the Conference Championship Meet,” head coach Chad Thelen said.