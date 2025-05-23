Out and About: Hospitalization, Memorial Day, and communicating

On Saturday, May 10, I missed the bottom step coming out of my sister’s house and kissed the concrete driveway. The laundry basket didn’t break my fall, because I had thrown it out of the way. This quick action saved the laundry from getting covered with blood. I ended up at the emergency room of Three Rivers Beacon Health. The ER staff is getting to know my wife and I pretty well. They even call me “Normie”. After about five hours, we left for home. I ended up with a partially broken nose, a cut upper lip, and two black eyes. I have nothing but praise for the hospital staff here in Three Rivers. They are true professionals. Seth and the guys from Station Two of the Three Rivers Fire Department did their normal top-notch job in getting me up off the driveway and to the hospital. My job so far is explaining to everyone that Mary Ann didn’t hit me that hard. I’ve definitely lost my allure, but I’m sure I’ll get it back.

Memorial Day is just a week away. The American Legion will once again be in charge of the Memorial Day parade. It will step off at 10 AM at the intersection of Kelsey and North Main Streets. It will proceed south to Michigan Avenue, where it will turn east stopping at the Portage River Bridge for a very brief ceremony. It will then continue east to Riverside Cemetery for a ceremony paying tribute to those men and women who have served and passed from our Armed Forces. We appreciate those coming out and supporting the VFW and American Legion. A reminder that this parade is a memorial to those veterans who have perished, so you won’t hear any sirens.

Here are ten ways to speak like a confident communicator:

Instead of “I like it”, say “It’s quite pleasant.”

Instead of “Goodbye”, say “See you soon.”

Instead of “You first”, say “After you”.

Instead of “You’re welcome”, say “My pleasure.”

Instead of “Tell me,” say “I’m listening.”

Instead of “I don’t know,”say “Let me look into it.”

Instead of “I don’t care,” say “I’m open either way.”

Instead of “No problem,” say “Certainly.”

Instead of “Hurry up,” say “Let’s keep moving.”

Instead of “Calm down,” say “Take a moment.”

A few statements to ponder and maybe giggle a little:

I’ll have more of these in a future column. Mean while, I’ll send this on to Washington, D.C. A few statements to ponder and maybe giggle a little: If man evolved from monkeys and apes, why do we still have monkeys and apes?

Is there another word for synonym?

Would a fly without wings be called a walk?

Why don’t sheep shrink when it rains?

If one synchronized swimmer drowns, do the rest drown too?

See you Out and About!