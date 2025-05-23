Commercial-News, Penny Saver, & Sturgis Sentinel News

Three Rivers High School Class of 2025 Senior Parade

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 320 Views
COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON
(From left to right) Three Rivers High School seniors Landon Moreland, Sam Reynolds, Zachary Wendzel, Bibhab Samadi, Caleb Moore, Maxwell Burg, and Brayden Balk wave to the crowd during the Class of 2025 Senior Parade for TRHS Wednesday, May 14.
COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON
Three Rivers High School senior Taylor Gowan waves to the crowd along with her dog during the Class of 2025 Senior Parade for TRHS Wednesday, May 14.
COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON
Three Rivers High School Senior Lily Zabonick (left) and her sophomore sister Lilah Zabonick (right) celebrate as they pass by the crowd at the Class of 2025 Senior Parade for TRHS Wednesday, May 14.
COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON
(From left to right) Seniors Lincoln Hoffmaster, Diego Chacon Contreras, and Logan Ritchie ride by in a Chevy Camaro during the Class of 2025 Senior Parade for Three Rivers High School Wednesday, May 14.
COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON
Three Rivers High School senior Abigail Oldenburg (left) rides by in a Ford Model T in the Class of 2025 Senior Parade Wednesday, May 14.

Leave a Reply