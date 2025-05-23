Commercial-News, Penny Saver, & Sturgis Sentinel News Three Rivers High School Class of 2025 Senior Parade Posted on May 23, 2025May 23, 2025 Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 320 Views COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON(From left to right) Three Rivers High School seniors Landon Moreland, Sam Reynolds, Zachary Wendzel, Bibhab Samadi, Caleb Moore, Maxwell Burg, and Brayden Balk wave to the crowd during the Class of 2025 Senior Parade for TRHS Wednesday, May 14. COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSONThree Rivers High School senior Taylor Gowan waves to the crowd along with her dog during the Class of 2025 Senior Parade for TRHS Wednesday, May 14. COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSONThree Rivers High School Senior Lily Zabonick (left) and her sophomore sister Lilah Zabonick (right) celebrate as they pass by the crowd at the Class of 2025 Senior Parade for TRHS Wednesday, May 14. COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON(From left to right) Seniors Lincoln Hoffmaster, Diego Chacon Contreras, and Logan Ritchie ride by in a Chevy Camaro during the Class of 2025 Senior Parade for Three Rivers High School Wednesday, May 14. COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSONThree Rivers High School senior Abigail Oldenburg (left) rides by in a Ford Model T in the Class of 2025 Senior Parade Wednesday, May 14. Share this:Post Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to print (Opens in new window) Print More Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window) Bluesky Click to share on Mastodon (Opens in new window) Mastodon Click to share on Nextdoor (Opens in new window) Nextdoor Pocket Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Reddit Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window) Telegram Click to share on Threads (Opens in new window) Threads Share on Tumblr Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp Like this:Like Loading...