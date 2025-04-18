“Out and About” Hugs, a baby shower, and health tips

I’ll never understand why employers will spend thousands of dollars on hiring new employees that will quit in a week, but won’t promote loyal employees with a raise they deserve.

Here’s a marriage tip that I’m sharing free of charge. There’s a lot to be said about the benefits of a twenty-second hug. Here are several to write down and remember:

Releases oxytocin and improves your mood.

Strengthens and boosts your immune system.

Reduces stress.

Supports mental health.

If you give a proper hug, you’ll receive one in return.

It’s a great way to meet people.

Football season is still several months away and college basketball for this season is already in the history books. Therefore, there’s not a lot to do on a Sunday afternoon, so you might want to mark your calendar for Sunday, April 27. At 2 p.m., there will be a baby shower benefiting Pregnancy Helplines of Sturgis and Three Rivers. This blessed event will be hosted by Ladies of St. Paul’s and St. Claires churches in Centreville and Right to Life of St. Joseph County. If this sounds like fun, come and bring diapers and other baby gifts. There will be games to play and some tasty desserts. It will be a perfect opportunity to have fun with friends who also love babies. The venue is located at 585 West Burr Oak, in Centreville.

During my sessions at Cardio Rehab, I’ve learned some things that we all should know, when it comes to our health. Here are some:

A good heart rate while resting is 60 to 100 beats per minute.

Blood Sugar after fasting should be 70-99 mg/dl.

Blood Sugar after a meal should be less than 140 mg/dl.

Total Cholesterol should be less than 200 mg/dl

A good waist size for men is 40 inches or less. An ideal waist size for women is 35 inches or less. If you are a husband, it isn’t necessary to share this with your spouse.

I love to sleep, but 7 to 9 hours a night is sufficient.

We should consume between 2 – 3 liters of water everyday.

For good health, taking between 7000 and 10,000 steps a day is ideal.

See you all Out and About! Share some hugs every day.