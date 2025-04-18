Soccer RoundupTR mercied by Harper Creek, defeats South Haven and Dowagiac

BATTLE CREEK — Three Rivers’ girls’ soccer team went 2-1 this past week, losing 9-1 at Harper Creek in non-conference action Thursday, April 10 before rebounding on Friday, April 11 with a 4-2 win at South Haven and then a 7-2 win Monday against Dowagiac at home.

Against Harper Creek, Natalie McGahan scored the Wildcats’ lone goal of the game.

Against South Haven, McGahan scored all four goals for the ‘Cats, with Tori Thorbjornsen adding two assists and Paige McDonald adding an assist.

Against Dowagiac, McGahan and Thorbjornsen both scored twice, with additional goals from Emerson Hershberger, Jenna Balog and Emma Sanchez. McGahan added four assists, Thorbjornsen added two assists, and Savannah Morrill added an assist of her own.

With the results, Three Rivers moves to 3-2-1 on the season.

Sturgis notches pair of wins

STURGIS — The Sturgis girls soccer team picked up a pair of wins recently, stopping Pennfield 2-1, and then shutting out Parchment, 8-0.

The two victories surpassed the entire win total for the Lady Trojans from last year (1-17-1), and the eight goals scored against Parchment eclipsed the six total goals scored during the 2024 season.

In the Pennfield contest, Caroline Hughes and Briley Cripe both found the back of the net for goals, while Macy Hughes picked up an assist.

Seven Trojans got into the scoring column in the Parchment game, with Briley Cripe leading the way with two goals. Carolina Garcia, Abigail Hughes, Andrea Martinez, as well as Evelyn Mendoza, Macy Hopkins and Layla Maracle all contributed one goal each in the shutout victory.

Constantine mercied by Hackett

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s girls’ soccer team is still seeking their first win of the season, dropping to 0-4-0 with an 8-0 loss at home to Hackett Catholic Central on April 10.

Lily Hofmeister had a shot on goal for the Falcons, while coach Katie McAnarney said despite the snow that day, the team’s back line “worked tirelessly.”

The Falcons play next on Friday at 6 p.m. against Niles Brandywine.