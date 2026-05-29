Out and About: Joint Venture, aging, and things to know

“You can not push anyone up the ladder unless he is willing to climb a little.” -Andrew Carnegie

This June I’ll be starting a new adventure at Beacon Health Care. I mentioned several weeks ago about the “Heart Healthy” program I was participating in at the Beacon Wellness Pavilion in Three Rivers. I was also receiving care at Armor Physical Therapy for pain in my right leg and hip.

I was advised to enroll in “Joint Venture” therapy. This involves working out in a heated pool. I’ve always enjoyed the water and this will provide relief from the pain I’m experiencing in my right knee. My doctor said that x-rays have shown that I have bone-on-bone in that knee. I’ve been using a cane most of the time, so my goal is to get rid of the pain and strengthen my right leg. I’m looking forward to this new class, but will miss the fun I had with Meg and the guys in “Heart Healthy”.

Friends are like balloons; once you let them go, you might not get them back. Sometimes we get so busy with our own lives and problems that we may not even notice that we’ve let them fly away. Sometimes we are so caught up in who’s right and who’s wrong that we forget what’s right and wrong.

I’ve noticed that most of our friends these days are in their seventies and eighties. We all seem to have several things in common. Most of us own one of those pill containers that have bins labeled for each day of the week. I happen to have two, one for my morning pills and one for the evening. Oh yes, most of us believe the best music came from the fifties and sixties.

A few things you must know:

Like fingerprints, everyone’s tongue print is different.

An average person uses the bathroom six times a day.

There are more chickens than people in the world.

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.