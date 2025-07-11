Out and About: Lake life, open house, and parades

“Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap, but by the seeds that you plant.” -Robert Louis Stevenson

The Fourth of July weekend is now in the history books and the local lakes are now resting from all the busy lake traffic. The population on Pleasant Lake has dwindled down to what is considered normal. One has to look a little harder to find an Illinois or Indiana license plate. Not to worry, our neighbors will be back for Labor Day weekend. Until then, we will phone or text each other to make sure we all stay in the “loop.” We are blessed with great neighbors even when the Chicago White Sox or the Chicago Cubs play our Tigers. There are times when you can’t help feeling the love in the air.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, July 19. Fabius-Park Fire Station #3 will have their annual open house at the station on Broadway, just west of U.S. 131. From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the entire family can become familiar with life at a fire station. Free hot dogs and popcorn will be available and the kids can get a closer look at all the firefighting equipment. Face painting will also be available for anyone who might want to improve their allure.

Here are six food facts you might now know about:

A glass of water with lemon in the morning boosts your metabolism more than coffee.

Chocolate before studying increases your concentration.

Red bell peppers have more Vitamin C than oranges.

A spoonful of honey before bed improves sleep quality.

Dark grapes help reduce stress and relax the brain.

Unsalted popcorn is higher in fiber than whole grain bread.

The weather for the Fourth of July was just about perfect for local parades. The Schoolcraft parade was cancelled due to a lack of law enforcement, so some folks healed their broken hearts by attending parades in other communities. Some citizens in Schoolcraft held their own parade by utilizing the sidewalks. It couldn’t have been more patriotic. It even made the evening news.

White Pigeon will have their Sidewalk Days parade this Friday evening at 7 p.m.

Holidays are not a good time to consider fasting, so if fasting is in your future, here are some hourly benefits:

The weather for the Fourth of July was just about perfect for local parades. The Schoolcraft parade was cancelled due to a lack of law enforcement, so some folks healed their broken hearts by attending parades in other communities. Some citizens in Schoolcraft held their own parade by utilizing the sidewalks. It couldn’t have been more patriotic. It even made the evening news. White Pigeon will have their Sidewalk Days parade this Friday evening at 7 p.m. Holidays are not a good time to consider fasting, so if fasting is in your future, here are some hourly benefits: Within four to eight hours, your blood sugars fall, all food has left your stomach, and insulin is no longer being produced.

After 12 hours, the food you have consumed has been burned, the digestive system goes to sleep, the body begins a healing process, the human growth hormone begins to increase, and Glucagon is relaxed to balance blood sugars.

After 14 hours, your body has converted to using stored fat as energy and Human Growth Hormone starts to increase dramatically.

At 16 hours, the body starts to ramp up the fat burning and you’re getting pretty hungry.

We are now into the summer months, so I’ll see you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.