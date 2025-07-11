Red, White and Blue Cruise-In

Albion’s 25th Annual Red, White & Blue Cruise-In Car Show on the bricks was once again a treat for car enthusiasts and the community alike. The annual event takes place every year downtown Albion on July 3 right before the fireworks. Friday evening brought a slight break from the high temperatures and made for an enjoyable evening for people to view the classic cars while listening to tunes from the ’50s and ’60s by DJ BigMoe. The cruise-In is sponsored by the Albion Downtown Development Authority.

