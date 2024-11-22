“Out and About” Lion Club Toy Drives, the Polar Express, and vaccination

This is the time of the year when our thoughts and actions are drawn toward the act of helping those in need. The motto of Lions Clubs International is “WE SERVE”. Lions help those in need every hour of every day and every day of the year. If there is a need anywhere in the world, Lions are there serving. Every year at this time, the Three Rivers Lions Club puts together food baskets for those in need. They usually prepare around 250 food baskets so that everyone can have a Happy Thanksgiving and a very Merry Christmas. This year the St. Joe County Marine Corp League is not around to help gather Toys For Tots, so the Lions have found another way to make sure the children have gifts for Christmas.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, the Three Rivers Lions invite everyone to pitch in and help Stuff-A-Truck with food. They will hold this project at the Three Rivers Hardings, 800 W. Michigan Ave., in Three Rivers. The truck can be stuffed from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. As you do your grocery shopping over the next couple of weeks, please pick up a few extra non-perishable items for this project. Remember it is better to give than to receive. If you don’t have any extra items, just show up, grab a bag and fill it onsite and stuff that truck. Your time and efforts are always appreciated.

The Lions are also collecting toys at Three Rivers local businesses. These toy boxes will be picked up by Dec. 16.

The Lions are also helping the Michigan State Police with their Blue Goose project. They will be collecting toys on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Three Rivers Walmart.

If you aren’t able to physically help with any of these projects, please consider making a cash donation. It’s very simple, but greatly appreciated. All you need to do is send a check made payable to the “Three Rivers Lions Club” and mail it to Three Rivers Lions Club, Attn: Christmas Food Baskets, P.O. Box 134, Three Rivers, Michigan 49093. Please make sure your check arrives no later than Dec. 2, 2024.

“The Polar Express” is becoming one of the favorite Christmas movies. You’ll be happy to know that the Immaculate Conception School and the Riviera Theatre are working together and will present “A Family Movie Night” on Sunday, Dec. 8. The Riviera Theatre will have two showings of “The Polar Express”. This Christmas classic will be presented at 2 and 5 p.m. Prior to each movie, the Immaculate Conception Church Choir will entertain with some Christmas carols. Admission to this event will be a few canned goods or other non-perishable food items. All items will be used to fight hunger in Three Rivers. To add to the fun, hot cocoa and sleigh bells will be provided and all attendees are encouraged to wear pajamas and bring along a favorite blanket.

For more information, please contact the Immaculate Conception Catholic School at (269) 273-2085.

My wife and I are strong believers in getting our annual flu and COVID shots. Getting the shot does not mean you won’t come down with a bug, but the severity of the illness, we feel will not be as severe. So far, we have not been wrong. We have not been tested positive for COVID, and we continue to take the necessary precautions to avoid the illness that some have said never happened.

Here are two risk factors you may have never known about concerning immunity to the “Fall Bug”:

Shift Work. People who work the midnight shift are 1.2 times more likely to get struck down by the cold or flu compared with those who work more traditional hours. This is according to the American Journal of Epidemiology.

Sleeping. Logging fewer than six hours of sleep per night is associated with four times the risk of catching a cold compared with sleeping more than seven hours. Inadequate sleep may impair the activity of immune cells.

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers.

