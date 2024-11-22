Christmas Around Town returns to Three Rivers

By Rick Cordes

C-N Correspondent

THREE RIVERS – The highly anticipated Christmas Around Town event will sleigh into Three Rivers on Friday, Nov. 29 and will feature a variety of activities and opportunities for young, recently young, and more “seasoned” celebrants.

Horse drawn carriage rides will begin at 3 p.m, and a Window Story Book Stroll featuring OTTO The Ornament will be available from its starting point at the Three Rivers Public Library.

Local restaurants will be open for dining and local shops will be offering Holiday deals.

The annual Tree Lighting Ceremony “starring” the brand new 18 ft. conifer provided through an MEDC Vibrancy Grant will take place at 6 p.m. at the Mural Mall where hot cocoa will be offered compliments of Swiss Valley Ski and Snowboard area.

Be on the lookout for the Firefighters for Santa campaign and Fill the Boat with gifts, in partnership with the Three Rivers and Fabius Fire Rescue Departments.

A Holiday Spectacular Concert will begin at 7 p.m. Friday at the historic Riviera Theater where a minimum $5 donation will be accepted with a chance to win a family fun gift basket valued at over $100.

The festivities continue on Saturday, Nov. 30th at Noon when Santa himself arrives, escorted by the Three Rivers Fire Department fire truck at the Riviera Theater. Photo opportunities there for the kids to pose with Santa.

Holiday deals will continue with local merchants while celebrating Small Business Saturday. Stop in to HG Real estate to wrap your gift!

A Holiday scavenger hunt will include an opportunity to enter a drawing for one of two gifts at Lowry’s Books and More.

The Three Rivers Children’s Library from Noon-3:30 will offer kids a chance to make Holiday crafts and get their face painted compliments of Cricket Wireless,

GG’S cookies will provide cookie decorating kits!

Be sure to be part of this Three Rivers Holiday Tradition.