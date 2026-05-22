Out and About: Memorial Day, regrets, and summer

“Luck is the residue of design.” -Branch Rickey

Buddha was not a Buddhist….Jesus was not a Christian….Muhammad was not a Muslim….They were teachers who taught Love….Love was their Religion.

This next Monday, May 25, is Memorial Day. On this day we honor those Americans who paid the ultimate price by giving their lives for their country. The American Legion will provide the Annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony at Riverside Cemetery. The parade will form at the intersection of North Main and Kelsey Streets in Three Rivers. It will step off at 10:15 a.m. and proceed south to Michigan Avenue, where it will turn east and stop momentarily at the Portage River bridge for a brief ceremony. The parade will then continue east to Riverside Cemetery for a ceremony honoring those veterans who have passed this last year.

The Ten Commandments are not a multiple choice.

Life is too short to wake up with regrets, so love the people who treat you right, forget about the ones who don’t, believe everything happens for a reason, if you get a second chance, grab it with both hands, and if it changes your life, let it. Nobody said life would be easy, they just promised it would be worth it.

With summer right around the corner, families will soon be making plans to get out of town and do some much-needed traveling. This is an important time to make sure your travels are safe for the family. Make sure your vehicle’s tire pressure and tire tread depth are in good shape, along with your brakes. Don’t forget your vehicle’s. Plan breaks every two hours on long drives. If drowsy, pull over safely and rest. You should also put that cell phone away and program that GPS before driving.

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.

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