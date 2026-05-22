’Trojan Heroes’ honored, ISD budget resolution approved by Sturgis school board “Trojan Heroes” were named this week at the meeting of Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education. 

Toni Andrews

Amanda Carpenter

Kristin Woods

Toni Andrews (administrative assistant), Amanda Carpenter (substitute teacher) and Kristin Woods (bus driver) were honored.

Here are select comments from nominators.

Andrews: “Toni is amazing. Toni has always been super helpful, reliable, approachable and knowledgeable. Between managing calendars, dates, handling communication, the Board of Education … she is someone we can always count on.”

Carpenter: “She always goes above and beyond for the students, they love seeing her bright smile every day. Amanda is just so kind-hearted. She is nice to everyone, and always smiling.”

Woods: “Kristin is the perfect example of a wonderful bus driver. I love when my students are assigned to her bus for many reasons. know they will be greeted with a smile and hello each morning (and) will know they are loved and cared about from the time they step on the bus.

Also at the meeting, BOE adopted a resolution supporting the proposed budget from St. Joseph County Intermediate School District.

The role of the local school districts is to review, provide feedback and adopt a formal resolution either supporting or disapproving of it, said superintendent Art Ebert. The ISD Board then receives that feedback from the districts prior to taking action on the budget.

In addition, the board approved summer meeting dates for June 8, June 15, July 13 and July 20. Each begins at 5:30 p.m., and takes place at Sturgis Central Commons.