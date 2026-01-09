Out and About: New Year, grilled cheese, and a few facts

“The purpose of life is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experience.” -Eleanor Roosevelt

Welcome 2026. May this year bring us all more together and more understanding of our fellow man than we did in 2025. I’m thinking that if we all work really hard, a cure for Cancer will be found, the homeless will all find a home, we’ll need more warehouses for all the extra food we have, the politicians will be receiving minimum wage, and we’ll need more churches, because crime has disappeared and we all have found religion.

As we experience the cold days of Winter, it’s difficult to find a more tastier lunch than a bowl of hot tomato soup and a grilled cheese sandwich. If this entices your taste buds, then you’ll want to make plans to attend the Animal Rescue Fund’s (ARF) first fundraiser of the year. It all takes place on Saturday, Jan. 17, at the Three Rivers Moose Lodge, 110 Day Dr., in Three Rivers. Starting at 2 p.m. and continuing until 5 p.m., you can enjoy all-you-can-eat tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwiches. All of this can be yours for just $10/person. Soft drinks will be available at cost. It’s difficult to find a deal like this for the entire family, and you’ll be supporting ARF and all the fur babies in St. Joe County.

Why do you have to put in your two cents worth, but it’s only a penny for your thoughts?

Five facts about time:

One day your name will be spoken for the last time, and no one will know it happened.

Most of your life is spent waiting for replies, for weekends, for “someday”.

The older you get, the faster time feels, because less of it is left.

Every two seconds, someone takes their last breath, and someone else takes their first.

You will never experience the same moment twice, even reading this is already in the past.

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.