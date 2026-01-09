Bowling Roundup Three Rivers rolls past Vicksburg

KALAMAZOO — Three Rivers’ bowling teams took home victories against Vicksburg Monday at Airway Fun Center in Kalamazoo.

The boys’ team defeated the Bulldogs 19.5-10.5, squeaking out the victory in the last few frames. Nick Allen led the Wildcats with a 234, Ashton Lahman had a 224, and Mason Wolfe had a 204 to round out the standouts.

On the girls’ side, the Wildcats overcame a slow start in the Baker matches, winning 23-7 over the Bulldogs. Jayna Larson led the ‘Cats with a 234, Lexie Page added a 178, and Stefi Alexander notched a 143.

Three Rivers will bowl next on Sunday in the Battle of the Bakers tournament at M-66 Bowl in Battle Creek.

Sturgis, Bronson bowlers take home individual championships

BRONSON — Both of Sturgis’ bowling squads took part in the Strike Zone Singles events last week at the Strike Zone in Bronson, with one Bronson bowler and a Trojan taking home championships.

Andrew Matz rolled 184-186-229-202 (801) to place second, while Josh Groff finished in 15th with a pin total of 643. He was followed by Noah Wakler (23rd, 567), Bryce Smoker (24th, 566), Malachi Monty (33rd, 518), Miguel Montero (42nd, 452), and John Yeakey (48th, 370).

In the girls’ event, Khara Kimes had a pin total of 685 (167-176-1343-208), followed by Miley Holden (6th, 628), Makenna Holden (23rd, 498), Blair Brinnerman (30th, 424), Carley Hambright (36th, 405), and Elliana McNett (41st, 363).

In boys opening match play, #2 Matz took care of #7 Shawn Adkins (Niles), 410-298. In the girls’ opener, #2 Kimes knocked off #7 Olivia Stone (Marshall), 343-272. #6 Miley Holden beat #3 seed Audrey Shiery (Bronson), 312-266. In the semi-finals, Matz stopped #6 Chris Brown (Portage Northern) in a close match , 409-405. The girls’ semi-finals saw two Lady Trojans face off, as #6 Holden was able to hold off #2 Kimes, 327-307, giving Kimes a third-place finish overall.

Moving to the finals, Matz would go up against #5 seed Drew McConn of Bronson. McConn would go on to defeat Matz, 425-327, to win the championship match, with Matz taking home runner-up honors.

In the girls’ portion of the finals, Miley Holden went up against #1 seed Kylie Cook from Coldwater. In a very close match, Holden held off Cook to take first place, 352-344.