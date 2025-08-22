Out and About: Open house, restoring your gut, and Labor Day

“Every act of love is a work of peace, no matter how small.” -Mother Teresa

A brief reminder about the upcoming open house at the American Legion this Saturday, August 23. The open house will run from noon until 4 p.m. and will include a demonstration by the Post Honor Guard, an opportunity to tour the Legion, get some interesting information on the Legion, plus hot dogs and brats, and something to drink. The bar will be open to the public during the open house. Please take the time to come down and see how important the American Legion is to the community. The Legion is located at 59990 S. Main St. in Three Rivers, just before M-86 turns east towards Centreville.

If you’re a guy, the chances are you have a noticeable “Gut”. The gut microbiome comprises trillions of micro-organisms, bacteria, viruses and fungi that reside in our digestive tract and are integral to various bodily functions, including digestion, immune response and even mood regulation. It’s not a pretty thing, but it is important to our livelihood. I apologize if you’re reading this during dinner.

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, at least sixty million Americans suffer from digestive diseases, many linked to impaired gut function. Here are some ways we can support and restore our gut:

Eat fiber-rich foods. Aim for diverse sources from fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains. Fiber nourishes beneficial bacteria and promotes a robust gut lining.

Add fermented foods. Yogurt, kefir, kimshi and sauerkraut introduce live probiotics that restore microbial balance.

Stay hydrated. Proper hydration keeps the gut living healthy and digestion smooth.

Cut processed foods and added sugars. These can promote harmful bacteria and worsen gut inflammation.

Manage stress. Chronic stress negatively affects gut permeability and microbial balance.

Take probiotics and prebiotics. Supplements or food-based sources can support gut health.

Prioritize sleep. Restful sleep is essential for gut repaid and reducing inflammation.

Labor Day will be upon us before we know it. This means that the Three Rivers Woman’s Club will be hosting their Annual Labor Day Bridge Walk. This all happens Monday, September 1, starting at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion in Scidmore Park. This is FREE. Weenie King will be onsite along with their mouth-watering Bake Sale. Volunteers will have information available for you so that you can visit all the many bridges that cross the Rocky, Portage and St. Joe Rivers.

A few notable quotes:

Labor Day will be upon us before we know it. This means that the Three Rivers Woman’s Club will be hosting their Annual Labor Day Bridge Walk. This all happens Monday, September 1, starting at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion in Scidmore Park. This is FREE. Weenie King will be onsite along with their mouth-watering Bake Sale. Volunteers will have information available for you so that you can visit all the many bridges that cross the Rocky, Portage and St. Joe Rivers. A few notable quotes: “Explore – Dream – Discover” -Mark Twain

“When one has tasted watermelon, he knows what the angels eat.” -Mark Twain

“The world is my country, all mankind are my brethren, and to do good is my religion.” -Thomas Paine

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.