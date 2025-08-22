TR girls’ golf 16th at Scott Family Invite

GULL LAKE — Three Rivers Girls Golf opened the season Wednesday by playing in the Scott Family Invitational at Bedford Valley Golf Course hosted by Gull Lake.

The team finished 16th with a team score of 472. Leading the Wildcats was Elizabeth Oestrike carding a 106. Delaney Harper was close behind scoring a 108. Bella Tippett’s 127 and Isabella Williamson’s 131 closed out the team scoring. Angeleena Ham posted a score of 148.

Like this: Like Loading...