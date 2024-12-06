“Out and About” Pearl Harbor, jumper cables, and the Medal of Honor

“America was built on courage, on imagination and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand.” -Harry Truman

Welcome to the last month of 2024. This is the time to reflect back on a year that was great for some and not so great for others. A time to reflect on the mistakes we made and vow to ourselves to be more cautious in 2025. Let’s make 2025 a year to show more respect and love towards each other, and be just a little more understanding of our fellow man.

This coming Saturday, Dec. 7, is Pearl Harbor Day. At 1 p.m. on Saturday, you are all invited to come to Riverside Cemetery in Three Rivers and join the American Legion Honor Guard as they pay tribute to those who perished on board the USS Arizona on Dec. 7, 1941. A ceremony will take place at the grave marker of Ben Shively, a Three Rivers resident whose remains are still entombed on the Arizona.

For the next several weeks, this column will not contain any current events, but will contain writings from my treasure chest of miscellaneous writings. On Dec. 4, I underwent a quadruple bypass and will not be in any shape to put together a column. I hope you will find the columns educational and humorous.

We are approaching the season when a pair of jumper cables might come in handy. Should you end up with a vehicle that won’t start because of a dead battery, your best bet is to contact a road service who can solve the problem professionally. There are some vehicles that should not be started by using jumper cables. If you do go against your vehicle’s owner’s guide, you could do extensive damage that would cost more than the cost of road service. Most insurance companies have roadside assistance available in their policies. There are also rechargeable battery packs that have enough juice to kick-start a car’s battery. All you need to do is hook the device up to the battery terminals. I’m sure if you surf the internet, you can easily find a supplier. These devices are about the size of a paperback book and start at around $100. Some of these adapters plug into a car’s 12-volt outlet. These outlets were formerly used to hold a cigarette lighter. This seems a lot safer than popping the hood and standing out in the weather and traffic.

The Medal of Honor is the highest honor that can be received by a member of the Armed Forces. Here are some interesting facts about this Medal of Honor:

1,523 medals were given to Civil War participants. One woman, Mary E. Walker, received the medal for treating wounded soldiers during the Civil War.

Other medals presented included 126 in World War I; 472 in World War II; 146 in Korea; 268 in Vietnam; and 28 in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Nineteen men have received two Medals of Honor.

Two sets of fathers and sons have won the medal. They were Theodore Roosevelt and his son Theodore Roosevelt Jr. and Arthur MacArthur Jr. and his son Douglas MacArthur.

I won’t be writing a current column until January 2025, so I’ll take this opportunity to wish you all the very best during the upcoming holidays and a most joyous and love-filled New Year.

Love and Peace to each and every one of you!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.

