Out and About: Pet pics, bazaar, and deer season

“Life is short, and it is up to you to make it sweet.” -Sarah Louise Delaney

The Animal Rescue Fund (ARF), would like to invite all pet owners to their Annual “Pet Pictures with Santa” fundraiser this coming Saturday, Nov. 22. TSC, located just north of the intersection of US-131 and West Michigan Avenue, in Three Rivers will host this fundraiser from noon until 3 p.m. The cost is only $10 for one pet, and $2 for each additional pet in the picture. If humans want to be in the picture, it’s FREE. ARF helps to provide food and care for those unwanted cats and dogs in St. Joe County, so come on out and help them show love for these furry friends.

“Dreamt” is the only word in the English language that ends in “MT”.

For all you Art and Crafts enthusiasts out there, mark your calendars for Saturday, Dec. 6. The American Legion Post #170 will host a craft bazaar at the post from noon until 5 p.m. Craft tables can be rented for $20. This is the perfect time to get your Christmas gifts purchased and have fun while you’re doing it. If you possess a talent for crafting, contact Loretta at (574) 202-8997, and she will get you setup for selling. The American Legion is located at 59990 S. Main St. in Three Rivers.

Our eyes remain the same size from birth onward, but our noses and ears never stop growing.

Deer season is now open. If you’re a hunter, I wish you the best of luck. Make sure that you don’t leave home without “Hunter Orange” on the upper part of your body. Go over the safety suggestions you received during Hunter Education. Remember the first thing you do after bringing down that buck or doe is to tag the deer. Be safe and have fun.

If you’re not a hunter, be extra careful when traveling the country roads. Deer don’t always cross the road at the “Deer Crossing” area. Evidently, they have never learned to read those signs. They go where ever they want.

Here are three things to remember every day:

You don’t need to prove your value, the right people will see it without explanation.

What’s meant for you will never pass you by. It’s just waiting for the right time.

Healing takes time, don’t rush the process, trust it.

If the population of China walked past you in a single line, the line would never end, because of the rate of reproduction.

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.