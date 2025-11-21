Sturgis school board approves bond proposal for district upgrades

Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education on Nov. 17 approved two measures related to a bond proposal to fund school upgrades.
The main decision pertains to a ballot proposal, set for May 5, 2026, with a no-mill increase.
If it receives voter approval, it will use the school district’s revolving fund and extend the current rate of 7 mills. Officials anticipate the debt to be paid by 2058.
If passed, approximately $30 million would be drawn in 2027 and $68 million in 2029.
Partial list of anticipated projects, according to superintendent Art Ebert:
- ADA-compliant entrances.
- Classroom and restroom renovations.
- Expand and renovate the fabrication lab.
- New aquatic center.
- New track and field event areas.
- Parking lot and driveway redesign at Wall School.
- Redesign of media centers.
- Replace flat roofs.
- Secure entry vestibules.
- Soccer locker rooms and grandstands.
In a separate decision, board members approved Plante Moran Realpoint as owner’s representative for pre-bond and bond service. If the ballot measure is approved, the district will determine what projects to use with help from Plants Moran.
Each decision was approved by the board 6-0. Trustee Justin Kellermeier was absent.
Beginning in August, Sturgis Public Schools held three “engagement sessions” to gather input from community members and set priorities for upgrades that could be funded through the millage extension.
Following the board’s approval for the framework for upgrades, Ebert expressed enthusiasm and gratitude.
“We are grateful for the engagement, participation, and support of our students, parents, community and staff as we developed this bond proposal,” he said. “We will continue to share information, gather feedback, and work alongside these stakeholder groups to ensure that our decisions positively impact our youth both now and into the future.”