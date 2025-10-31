Out and About: Pictures, Daylight Saving, and important rules

“Let us be grateful to people who make us happy, they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.” -Marcel Proust

Yo-Yos were once used as weapons in the Philippines.

On Saturday, Nov. 1, the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) will sponsor another “Pet Picture” event. This will take place at the Family Farm and Home store near the intersection of US-131 and Broadway in Three Rivers. There will be a colorful backdrop for your pet’s picture, and the picture will be printed out right there. The cost is $10 for one pet and $2 for each additional pet in each picture. Humans may be in the picture at no additional cost. The humans do not have to have their toenails trimmed. This event is being held to accommodate those who may have trouble making it to ARF’s Pet Pictures With Santa event, which will be held the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

Ketchup was sold in the 1830s as a medicine.

Daylight Savings Time ends on Sunday, Nov. 2. This means we must all turn back our clocks one hour Sunday morning at 2 a.m. We usually reset our clocks before we go to be Saturday night, but that’s just us.

Bruce Lee was so fast that they actually had to slow a film down so you could see his moves. That’s the opposite of the norm.

Here are six important rules for men:

Never trust anyone completely, especially a crying woman.

Don’t introduce your partner to family and friends until the relationship is solid.

Learn to live alone. People around you can change or leave anytime.

Invest time and money in yourself, not on unworthy people.

Never reconnect with cheaters or backstabbers.

Keep your secrets and financial status private, others might misuse them.

The “pound” key (#) on your keyboard is called an octothorp. Remember this for Trivia.

To keep you in a happy mood, here are some Oxymorons:

If a word is misspelled in the dictionary, how would we ever know?

If Webster wrote the first dictionary, where did he find the words?

Why does “fat chance” and “slim chance” mean the same thing?

Why do we sing “Take me out to the ballgame” when we are already there?

Why is it called “after dark” when it really is “after light”?

See you Out and About!

