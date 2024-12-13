“Out and About”: Postponed surgery, the stages of life, and learning new things

I was supposed to have Heart By-Pass surgery on December 4, but due to insurance complications, my surgery has been postponed until the issue can be resolved. Please enjoy the prepared columns for the rest of the year. I want to thank you all for your prayers. I am truly blessed.

Here are some great truths about growing old:

Growing old is mandatory; growing up is optional.

When you fall down, you wonder what else you can do while you’re down there.

You’re getting old when you get the same sensation from a rocking chair that you once got from a roller coaster.

It’s frustrating when you know all the answers, but nobody bothers to ask you the questions.

Time may be a great healer, but it’s a lousy beautician.

Wisdom comes with age, but sometimes age comes alone.

Old age comes at a bad time! When you finally know everything, you start to forget everything you know.

The Four Stages of Life:

You believe in Santa Claus.

You don’t believe in Santa Claus.

You are Santa Claus.

You look like Santa Claus.

We are all learning something new about ourselves almost everyday. Here are examples from people from different ages:

I've learned that I like my teacher, because she cries when we sing "Silent Night". – Age 5

I’ve learned that our dog doesn’t want to eat my broccoli either. – Age 7

I’ve learned that when I wave to people in the country, they stop what they are doing and wave back. – Age 9

I’ve learned that just when I get my room the way I like it, Mom makes me clean it up again. Age 12

I’ve learned that if you want to cheer yourself up, you should try cheering someone else up. Age 14

I’ve learned that although it’s hard to admit it, I’m secretly glad my parents are strict with me. Age 15

I’ve learned that silent company is often more healing than words of advice. – Age 24

I’ve learned that there are people who love you dearly, but just don’t know how to show it. Age 42

I’ve learned that you can make someone’s day by simply sending them a little note. – Age 44

I’ve learned that children and grandparents are natural allies. – Age 47

I’ve learned that no matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow. – Age 48

I’ve learned that regardless of your relationship with your parents, you miss them terribly after they die. – Age 53

