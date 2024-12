Kerri Millett holds a plaque she received in recognition of her two decades-plus work on Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education. Dennis Volkert/Sentinel

By Dennis Volkert

On Dec. 9, Kerri Millett attended her final meeting as a member of Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education.

Millett has served on BOE for the past 24 years. She held the role of board president 2007-2009 and 2015-2016.

At the board meeting, Superintendent Art Ebert presented a plaque to Millett in recognition of her service.

Millett said her focus throughout the years always returns to “kids first.”

“I’ve really enjoyed my time on the board,” she said.