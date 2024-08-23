Out and About: Protein, Labor Day, and trivia

Last week I wrote quite a bit about “Fiber”. I mentioned how important Fiber is to us and how we should try to include Fiber in our daily diet. Protein is another important item that should be included in our daily intake of food. Protein plays an essential role in muscle maintenance, metabolic function and overall physical well-being. As we age, adequate intake is even more crucial.

While increasing protein intake is important, it must be balanced with other nutrients. We should aim to consume high-quality proteins, such as lean meats, fish, eggs, dairy products, legumes and nuts. Here are a few ways we can stay healthy with proteins:

Include protein in every meal. You can add eggs to breakfast, chicken or beans to lunch, and for dinner, add quinoa, fish or tofu.

If you enjoy snacking, try nuts and seeds, Greek yogurt and cottage cheese. These will make your snacks protein-rich.

Labor Day weekend is about two weeks away. This is the last holiday weekend before Fall. On Sunday of Labor Day weekend, the downtown business district in Three Rivers will be closed off for the annual HarmonyFest. A full afternoon and evening of nothing but music. There will be everything from Gospel to Blue Grass. A little something for everyone. The event is FREE, so all you need to do is bring a lawn chair and a friend or two and sit back and let the music soothe your soul. There will be plenty of food vendors, so bring along your appetite.

On Monday, Labor Day, the Three Rivers Woman’s Club will host their fourteenth annual Bridge Walk from 9 AM until noon. The Walk starts at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion in Scidmore Park. Walkers will have the opportunity to cross all the bridges in Three Rivers, so you’ll want to make sure to secure your Bridge Passport and have it stamped as you cross a bridge. Weenie King and a bake sale will be happening in Scidmore Park.

For you Trivia enthusiasts, you are all invited to the Riviera Theater every Thursday evening for Trivia. It’s a fun and educational evening, so come on down and join the fun. Here are some interesting facts you might want to jot down. They might come in handy:

A crocodile cannot stick out its tongue.

A dragonfly has a lifespan of 24 hours.

Babies are not born with kneecaps. They don’t appear until the child reaches 2-6 years of age.

February 1865 is the only month in recorded history not to have a full moon.

Last Saturday, August 17, the St. Joseph County Conservation Club held a Hunter Safety Education class on their property located at 23640 Featherstone Road, between Centreville and Sturgis. These classes are open to youth and adults. For more information, please call 269-625-3749.

The St. Joseph County Conservation and Sportsman Club, Inc. was established in 1937. It’s purpose is to promote conservation, fishing, hunting and safe, ethical participation in the shooting sports. It has a non-profit 501c4 tax status and has no paid employees. Please visit their website at www.conservationclub.net.

S H A L O M!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.