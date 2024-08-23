TR tennis drops season opener against Coldwater

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ boys’ tennis team dropped their first match of the 2024 season to Coldwater at home, 6-2.

The lone wins for the ‘Cats both came from the doubles matches. The No. 1 doubles team of Jay and Alex Nowak defeated Coldwater’s Tucker Wischmeyer/Cayden Wood 6-4, 6-3, while the No. 2 doubles team of Drake Graver/Parker Bingaman defeated Coldwater’s Logan Kirk/Gabe McCowan 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Two singles matches went to three sets for the Wildcats on the day. At No. 1 singles, Three Rivers’ Justin McDonald lost to Coldwater’s Claudel Wischmeyer 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-10, while Brayden Williams at No. 2 singles lost to Coldwater’s Logun Fisher 5-7, 6-2, 1-6.

