“Out and About” Rehab, April Fools, and interesting stuff

I have finally completed my first week of Cardio Rehab. I was a bit anxious about this experience, because I wasn’t sure what to expect. For those who have spent time in Cardio Rehab, I hope you don’t get bored with me sharing my experience. My sessions consist of three visits a week for a total of twenty-four visits. The sessions include workout time on machines plus educational sessions twice a week. The sessions are monitored by a staff of true professionals. Their goal is to get me back in shape in a timely fashion by working me at a pace that will not kill me, but will get my energy level back to what it should be. My goal is lose some weight and have more energy. I’m enjoying rehab and am happy that this facility is convenient as far as location is concerned.

We are now into the first week of April. Hopefully, everyone has survived the pranks that go along with April Fool’s Day. This month has some days when we celebrate events that go along with the many faiths in our society. Passover begins Saturday, April 12, followed by Palm Sunday, Good Friday, and then Easter. I wish each of you a blessed season of hope.

April Fools’ Day dates back over 400 years; it’s even older than Thanksgiving, which means there have been lots of chances for good mischief. Here are some really good pranks. Please don’t try these at home.

The first documented April fools’ prank took place in London. A clever Brit announced a special event at the Tower of London: “See the Lions washed.” No such public cleansing of jungle cats was planned, but the announcement drew a crowd of rubes.

In 1998 Burger King took out a full-page ad in USA Today explaining that southpaws could order a lefty Whopper, with condiments rotated 180 degrees, creating a left-handed taste.

In 2019 McDonald’s restaurants in Australia announced the McPickle Burger – “Juicy flavour-some pickles layered between melted cheese, ketchup sauce and toasted sesame seed buns.”

In 2023 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines unveiled a “Recline Alert System,”saying, “We’ve developed a sound effect that notifies passengers when the seat in front of them reclines.”

Some very interesting stuff: Many years ago in Scotland, a new game was invented. It was ruled “Gentlemen Only…Ladies Forbidden”…and thus, the word GOLF entered into the English language.

Every day more money is printed for Monopoly than the U S Treasury.

Men can read smaller print than women can; women can hear better.

Coca-Cola was originally green.

It is impossible to lick your elbow.

The state with the highest percentage of people who walk to work: ALASKA

The cost of raising a medium-size dog to the age of eleven: $16,400.00

The average number of people airborne over the U.S. In any given hour: 61,000

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.