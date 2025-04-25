Out and About: Rehabilitation and hard truths of life

If you frequent the Wellness Center at Beacon Health in Three Rivers, and spend time walking the track, you may have wondered what that room is just off the track. I have passed that room many times as I was doing laps. Little did I know that I would be in that room as a patient of the Rehabilitation Program. This rehab program is led by physicians and includes a team of nurses and exercise physiologists with educational classes from registered dieticians, nurse practitioners, physicians, chaplains, and diabetes management clinicians.

The program includes group exercise classes with continuous EKG and Blood Pressure monitoring during rest, exercise, and recovery. Sessions are offered three times a week. Each program session offers personalized exercise routines, education and lifestyle modification techniques. Sessions on Mondays and Wednesdays will last up to 2 hours for exercise and risk factor education.

Who needs Cardiac Rehabilitation? Patients who have had any of the following procedures or conditions may benefit: Stable Angina, Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG), Heart Transplant, Heart Valve Replacement or Repair, Heart attack in the past 12 months, Angioplasty, Stent Placement, or Heart Failure.

The benefits of Cardio Rehab include improvement of exercise tolerance, reduction of symptoms, smoking cessation, reduction of cholesterol levels, improvement in psychosocial well-being and reduction of stress, and the lowering of blood pressure.

If you or a loved one suffers from poor heart health and has been advised by a doctor to undergo rehabilitative treatment, you have three Beacon Health System locations to choose from. They are:

Three Rivers Health, 501 South Health Parkway, Three Rivers, MI 49093. PH: (269)273-9758

Elkhart General Hospital, 600 East Boulevard, Elkhart, IN 46514. PH: (574)296-6496

Memorial Hospital, 621 Memorial Dr., Ste. 602, South Bend, IN 46601 PH: (574)647-7620

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.