Baseball RoundupTR sweeps Vicksburg, Dowagiac; split with Coldwater; lose one to Plainwell

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ baseball team had a successful week, going 5-2 in eight games played this past week, with the sixth game being suspended for darkness.

On Wednesday, April 16, the ‘Cats swept Vicksburg, winning 5-1 in Game 1 and 6-2 in Game 2. Kaleb Williams was the winning pitcher in Game 1, going 7 innings, giving up four hits, one unearned run and striking out three and walking one. Aiden Williams getting the win in Game 2, going 6.2 innings, giving up two hits, two unearned runs and a walk, while striking out six.

On Thursday, April 17, the Wildcats split a non-conference doubleheader at Coldwater, winning Game 1 by a score of 9-4 and falling 9-6 in Game 2. Gabe Young went 3-for-3 in Game 1, with a walk, four runs scored, and five stolen bases. In Game 2, Brady Penny went 2-for-3 with a walk, RBI, and three stolen bases.

On Friday, the ‘Cats scored another sweep, this time taking down Dowagiac 4-0 in Game 1 and 12-3 in Game 2. In Game 1, Jace Gray went 3-for-3 with a double, RBI and stolen base, while Young got the win on the mound. In Game 2, Caleb Moore pitched two innings, striking out three, walking three, and not giving up a hit or run. Moore was also 1-for-2 at the dish, with an RBI and a run scored.

On Tuesday, the Wildcats lost on a walk-off 10-9 in Game 1 against Plainwell on the road, while Game 2 was suspended due to darkness with the ‘Cats up 3-0 in the fourth inning. No stats were reported for the doubleheader.

With the results, Three Rivers goes to 7-5 overall and 3-2 in conference play.

White Pigeon splits DH with Lawrence; Centreville sweeps Chiefs

WHITE PIGEON — The White Pigeon boys swept a twinbill against Lawrence last week, winning game one 7-0, behind a one-hitter from Brody Block. He tossed seven innings, striking out 17, while issuing only one walk. Block also had two RBI to lead the Chiefs. Dace Kochel, Block and Kam Robinson all collected hits in the win.

Game two saw White Pigeon win in dominant fashion, 11-1. Clayton Grandstaff fired five-innings of no-hit ball, while fanning 11. The lone run scored by Lawrence came on a hit batter that came around to score. Collecting hits for the winners were Kochel, Taylor Stewart, Block, and Devin Smith.

White Pigeon hosted the Centreville Bulldogs Monday in a doubleheader that saw the visitors sweep the Chiefs, 8-4 and 15-1.

In Game 1, Brody Block rapped out two hits, including a triple, to lead White Pigeon, while Dace Kochel and Devin Smith notched one hit each. Block also had two RBI, while Smith had one. Scoring for the Chiefs was Clayton Grandstaff, Block, Kochel and Kameron Robison. Coming up with a steal was the trio of Robison, Kochel and Chris Temple. Block took the loss, tossing five innings. He gave up five runs, walking four and recording five strikeouts.

In the nightcap, it was all Bulldogs, as they put up 15 runs, while allowing only one Chief to cross home plate. Centreville pitching surrendered only three hits to go along with eight strikeouts. Kochel smacked a triple, while Block added a base hit. Temple, Kochel and Branson Schwartz all had a stolen base for White Pigeon. Grandstaff started and suffered the loss, going four innings. He notched three strikeouts and issued two walks.

Sturgis shut out by Otsego

OTSEGO — Sturgis played a twinbill against host Otsego on Tuesday, and the Bulldogs shut the Trojans down in both contests. Sturgis dropped game one 10-0, and the winners also tossed another shutout in game two, 11-0.

Sturgis is still looking for that first win of the season, as the losses drop the Trojans to 0-10 overall, 0-4 in conference action.

Burr Oak opens season after weather delays

MENDON — The Burr Oak baseball team, after three games being cancelled due to weather, played their first game of the season last Thursday against host Mendon.

The Hornets, riding a dominant pitching performance from Brayden Crites, shut down the Bobcats, 10-0. Crites fanned 15 and didn’t allow any hits in the five-inning win.

“We just couldn’t muster up any heat tonight,” stated Burr Oak coach Dave Brackett. “We faced an outstanding pitcher, and just couldn’t get the bat on the ball.”

The Bobcats did manage to place four runners on base via the walk, but couldn’t plate a run. Kayden Cole started on the hill for Burr Oak, with Coen Miller coming on in relief, they combined for seven strikeouts.

The Burr Oak baseball team played its second game of the season Tuesday, travelling to Athens to face the Indians. The Bobcats found themselves down 4-0 in the early going, but battled back to tie the game at four. In the end however, Athens plated the next six runs and went on to the 14-4 win.

“We did a lot of things better tonight, but we struggled with a few of the little things,” said Burr Oak coach Dave Brackett. “We just couldn’t put it together.”

The Bobcats came up with five hits on the night, with Ethan Boyles, Kayden Cole, Joshua Greene, Wyatt Davis-Hudson and Caleb Greene all collecting singles.