As promised, here are some ways to save money on your home utilities:
- Dynamic Pricing. There are two states that mandate that electricity prices vary based on peak vs. off-peak times, but more and more utilities are putting such programs in place on their own. If rates are discounted at night, then that would be the time to run your dishwasher and laundry machines. Your mobile devices could also be charged at this time, while you’re sleeping. According to some energy research groups, savings range from $60 to $240 per year.
- Use a film on your windows. Window insulation film, used on the inside or outside of your house windows can keep hot air inside during the winter and reduce rays from the sun entering the house in the summer. According to the Department of Energy, you can save from 10 to 15 percent on your energy bill a year.\
- Keep your oven door closed. Every time you open the oven door while cooking, the inside temperature can fall 25 degrees. This results in wasted energy to heat the oven back up. It’s smarter to use the oven light, or trust the oven timer.
Scientists from London, England, are designing a new kind of road that naturally repairs itself. Inspired by the way trees heal, this project combines artificial intelligence and recycled plant materials to create asphalt that seals cracks on its own. Tiny spores filled with oils are hidden inside the surface, bursting open when damage begins and patching it without human help. Researchers use computer tools to study how the asphalt breaks and fixes itself, helping them to design smarter, stronger roads. The idea could save cities millions in pothole repairs and reduce dependence on petroleum-based asphalt. This self-mending pavement points to a greener future where even the streets look after themselves.
In case you didn’t know. Inside the U.S. White House is a 42-seat theater where presidents enjoy films with family, friends and special guests. It also serves as a quiet space to practice important speeches before addressing the country.
In the hills near Hverageroi, Iceland, a warm river winds through a landscape of mist and moss. This geothermal stream, called Reykjadalur, offers visitors a rare treat: a natural soak in water warmed by the Earth itself. As you walk the trail in, steam rises from bubbling pockets along the route, hinting at what’s to come. After a moderate hike, the river reaches a “just right” stretch, where wooden boardwalks help guide bathers in and out. The further upstream you go, the hotter it gets, so you can pick your perfect temperature. Locals have long known about this hidden spa, but clear signs now help new visitors enjoy it safely. It’s a hike, a hot bath, and a memory all in one.
