Tennis Roundup Three Rivers loses to Vicksburg, narrowly beat Niles

VICKSBURG — Three Rivers’ boys’ tennis team traveled to Vicksburg Thursday, Sept. 11, and came away with a 6-2 loss to the host Bulldogs.

Winning for the Wildcats were the No. 1 doubles duo of Parker Bingaman/Todd Wadsworth, who defeated Mason Rose/Liam Herson of Vicksburg 6-3, 6-1, and the No. 2 doubles team of Frederico De Godoy Barreto/Collin McIntyre, who defeated Vicksburg’s Jasper Kling/Griffin Schiedel 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

On Monday, the Wildcats defeated Niles 5-3 at home. Winning for Three Rivers were Alex Nowak at No. 1 singles with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Stephen Applewhite, Ebin Perkins at No. 3 singles with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Abe Knight, Carter Fuller at No. 4 singles with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Ryker Leaverton, the No. 2 doubles duo of De Godoy Barreto/McIntyre with a 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (5) win over Matthew Richards/Shawn Atkins, and the No. 3 doubles pair of Brady Stratton/Henry Bobell, who defeated Carson Pugh/Jacob Kujawa 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-1.

Sturgis splits with Paw Paw, places 4th at Mason Invite, defeat Niles and Coldwater

STURGIS — Sturgis hosted Paw Paw Monday for a dual meet, and the two teams split their matches, 4-4.

All of Sturgis’ single flights picked up victories, going 4-0, while the Trojans doubles finished at 0-4.

At #1 singles, Simon Phillips started off winning 6-4, 7-5, while Carter Oswald (#2) took his matches 6-1, 6-0. Number three singles saw Brody Currier win 6-2, 6-1, followed by Cooper Barkby at #4, winning 7-5, 3-6, 6-3. Sturgis coach George Earl gave special mention to Barkby, stating “He had a very up-and-down match, but showed emotional and strategic maturity in tough situations.”

At #1 doubles, Easton Barkby and Andrew Scheske lost, 4-6, 1-6, while at #2 doubles, Alex Cypher and Seth Larimer were defeated 2-6, 4-6. The number three doubles team of Dominic Brown and Andrew Cypher lost, 3-6,4-6, while Brayden Bibb and Kellen Meyer, playing at #4 singles, also lost 3-6, 4-6.

At the Mason Invite over the weekend, eight teams competed, with Sturgis placing fourth. Other teams participating were Mason, Hudsonville Unity Christian, Marshall, DeWitt, Battle Creek Lakeview, Jackson Northwest and Gull Lake.

“The team showed conditioning and mental toughness by competing strong right up to the last set,” Sturgis coach George Earl stated. He gave special mentioned to Simon Phillips at #1 singles, along with Carter Oswald playing at #2 singles winning their last sets of the day 6-0.

Taking second-place finishes were Brody Currier at #3 singles, and Alex Cypher and Seth Larimer, playing at #2 doubles.

The Trojans went on the road to Niles last week for a duel varsity tennis match, and returned home with a 7-1 victory. Coach George Earl commented that, “We played a solid, well-focused match against Niles. Special recognition to our singles players, who took all 48 games against the Vikings.”

Simon Phillips at #1 singles won 6-0, 6-0, Carter Oswald at #2 also won 6-0, 6-0, followed by Brody Currier at #3, winning 6-0, 6-0. Cooper Barkby at #4 singles, also won his match 6-0, 6-0.

At #1 doubles, Easton Barkby and Andrew Scheske took their match 6-1, 7-5 (5), while the #2 doubles pair of Alex Cypher and Seth Larimer lost 6-3, 6-4. Sturgis got back on the winning track with wins at #3 and #4 doubles, as Dominic Brown and Andrew Cypher (#3) won 6-3, 6-2, and Brayden Bibb and Kellen Meyer (#4) took the win in their match, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.

Coldwater hosted Sturgis in a boys’ tennis match last week, and the Trojans came away with the 6-2 win. Coach George Earl stated that “The Trojans had some ups and downs, but ended up playing the type of aggressive yet thoughtful style that earned them not just a victory, but it set them up for future success.

At #1 singles, Simon Phillips won his match, 6-1, 6-0. Number two singles saw Carter Oswald prevail 6-3, 6-2, followed by Brody Currier at #3 singles, winning 6-3, 6-1. Cooper Barkby at #4 singles also took his match, 6-0, 7-5.

The #1 doubles duo of Easton Barkby and Andrew Scheske won 6-0, 2-0, while Alex Cypheer and Seth Larimer, playing at #2 doubles, lost 6-2, 7-5. The #3 doubles pair of Dominic Brown and Andrew Cypher also went down, 6-3, 7-5. Brayden Bibb and Kellen Myer rounded out the competition, taking their match, 6-4, 6-4.