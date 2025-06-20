Out and About: Shorts, eye protection, and Robin Williams

We are definitely in “shorts season”. With the temperature in the eighties and humidity also in the high numbers, it’s very comfortable to venture outside wearing shorts. The fashion experts are out there, so we must pay attention to make sure we are wearing our shorts properly. Women have a tendency to be in style, while men are looking just to be cool and comfortable. I prefer wearing cargo shorts, because of the extra pocket space. Here are a few suggestions that might help if you want to be comfortable and stylish:

An untucked shirt can look sloppy, so if you don’t want to tuck it in all the way, be stylish and use a “French Tuck”. This consists of tucking in the front of your shirt and leave the back left out.

Shorts for men should hit above the knee, never below, while women often assume that long shorts look better because they offer more coverage, however, shorter shorts can be more flattering. Ladies who tip the scales around 300 pounds should avoid “Daisy Dukes”.

When selecting footwear with shorts, you should remember that much darker or lighter than your skin tone can affect the look of your legs. For men, it is recommended to select sandals, loafers, or low-cut sneakers and no-show socks are a must. Women can opt for styles with a slightly stacked sole or wedge.

I’ve worn glasses since the fourth grade. I’ve had cataract surgery and very poor depth perception, so I’m very dependent on proper eyecare. Because I’m diabetic, I have my eyes checked twice a year. Thank you VA! I’m always open to advice on how to protect my eyes. Here are some ways to protect your eyes that I’d like to share with you: If you smoke, quit. Smokers are two to three times more likely to develop cataracts and up to four times more likely to develop AMD (age-related macular degeneration) than nonsmokers.

Wear sunglasses or a wide-brimmed hat outdoors. Sunlight can exacerbate AMD and put you at risk for skin cancer in the eye.

Eat your veggies. A 2024 study showed that eating even a moderate amount of leafy green vegetables slowed the progression of AMD.

Get better sleep. Even one night of poor sleep can cause reduced tear production that could exacerbate dry eye.

Control your blood sugar. Diabetes can lead to vision issues, but with monitoring, they can be treated and sometimes even reversed.

Comedian Robin Williams left us much too early. Like Jonathon Winters, his wit was quick and was admired by many. He starred in some fantastic movies, that weren’t all that funny, but made a lot of sense and got our attention. I’d like to share something that Robin said, and does make sense.

“As we come to the end of this phase of our life, we find ourselves trying to remember the good times and trying to forget the bad times. And we find ourselves thinking about the future. We start to worry thinking, ‘What am I going to do? Where am I going to be in ten years?’ But I say to you, hey look at me. Please don’t worry so much, because in the end, none of us have very long on this earth.”

