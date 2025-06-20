Awe, Coffey named to All-State in baseball

Three Rivers junior infielder Mason Awe (left) and Marcellus sophomore pitcher Abram Coffey (right) were named Second-Team All-State in Division 2 and Division 4 respectively by the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Tuesday. Photos via Three Rivers Athletics, Marcellus Athletics/Facebook

THREE RIVERS — Two local baseball standouts were selected for All-State honors by the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Tuesday.

Three Rivers junior infielder Mason Awe was named Second-Team All-State in Division 2, while Marcellus sophomore pitcher Abram Coffey was named Second-Team All-State in Division 4.

Awe hit .462 on the season for the Wildcats in 91 at-bats, with an on-base percentage of .549 and a slugging percentage of .648, with one home run, eight doubles, three triples, 23 RBI, 12 stolen bases, and an even strikeout-to-walk ratio of 16 walks and 16 strikeouts at the plate.

Coffey was stellar on the mound for Marcellus in 2024-25, finishing with an 8-1 record and a 0.99 earned run average in 16 games. He struck out an impressive 108 batters in just 56.1 innings pitched, compared to just 11 walks, for an average of 13.4 strikeouts per seven innings.

Coffey also was stellar at the plate, hitting .467 with 11 doubles, three triples, one home run and 31 RBI. He also had 12 walks at the plate compared to just one strikeout, as well as 30 stolen bases.