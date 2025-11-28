Out and About: The Golden Rule, truths, and Thanksgiving

“National pride is to countries what self-respect is to individuals: a necessary condition for self-improvement.” -Richard Rorty
Chewing gun, while peeling onions, will keep you from crying.
The Golden Rule has been around for many years and is interpreted in many languages, depending on a particular religion. Here are just a few examples:
- Christianity: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
- Buddhism: “Hurt not others with that which pains yourself.”
- Hinduism: “Treat others as you would be treated.”
- Islam: “Do unto all men as you would wish to have done unto you.”
- Native American: “Live in harmony, for we are all related.”
As you grow older, you start to realize that peace means everything. You stop wanting drama or chaos. All you want is a simple life, good friends, a warm home, laughter and people who make you feel calm and happy. That’s true luxury and honestly, it’s all you really need. PEACE IS EVERYTHING.
These days it’s difficult to tell what is true and what is fake. This is especially true if you are a devoted follower of Facebook and what shows up on the Internet. It is so easy to be taken in with all the stuff that is thrown our way every day. We must all be on our toes, so as not to be lead astray. Here are seven things that I know are true:
- Life is a gift. Cherish it and live it to the fullest.
- Death is certain. It can come in a blink of an eye and you will never know it.
- The Bible is truth. I’ve believed in it most of my life.
- Health is wealth. There are too many who have been wealthy and passed too soon.
- Tomorrow isn’t promised. Live every day as if it were your last. Someday you’ll be right.
- God is always working.
- We can’t live without God.
This week we celebrate Thanksgiving. If you step back for a moment and do some serious thinking, you’ll realize just how much you have to be thankful for. Every evening, on the world news, you can see that there are many people who have lost so much just in a natural disaster. Appreciate all you have.
“No one is useless in this world who lightens the burdens of another.” -Charles Dickens
See you Out and About!
Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.